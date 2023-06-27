‘The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon’: Norman Reedus Returns To TWD Universe As AMC Drops Sneak Peek

Norman Reedus is back in the world of The Walking Dead and AMC dropped its first sneak peek scene of the spinoff The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon. Watch the teaser in the video posted above!

In the new series, Daryl washes ashore in France and struggles to piece together how he got there and why. The series tracks his journey across a broken but resilient France as he hopes to find a way back home. As he makes the journey, though, the connections he forms along the way complicate his ultimate plan.

The show also stars Clémence Poésy, Adam Nagaitis, Anne Charrier, Eriq Ebouaney, Laika Blanc Francard, Romain Levi and Louis Puech Scigliuzzi and is executive produced by Scott M. Gimple, Showrunner David Zabel, Reedus, Greg Nicotero, Angela Kang, Brian Bockrath and Daniel Percival.

Norman Reedus as Daryl Dixon in ‘The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon’ Emmanuel Guimier/AMC

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon is the fifth spinoff and overall sixth show based on The Walking Dead franchise created by Robert Kirman, Tony Moore and Charlie Adlard. The first season is composed of six episodes all with David Zabel writing the first episode and co-writing the second episode in collaboration with Jason Richman. Coline Abert is credited with writing the third episode while Shannon Goss takes the fourth. Richman and Zabel team up again for the fifth episode with Richman and Laura Snow co-writing the season finale.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon premieres this fall on AMC and AMC+.