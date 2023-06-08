‘The View’ Co-Hosts Alyssa Farah Griffin & Sunny Hostin Clash: “This Is Barbara Walters’ Legacy, Let A Woman Speak”

For the second day in a week, The View is making headlines over their heated debates on the ABC talk show as the presidential elections inch closer.

Alyssa Farah Griffin and Sunny Hostin sparred during the “Hot Topics” segment that led Whoopi Goldberg to cut to a commercial break to ease the tension.

It all started when the co-hosts were talking about the Republican primaries and the candidates running for president including Chris Christie and Mike Pence, Griffin’s former boss when he was Vice President of the U.S. under the Trump administration.

At one moment during the debate, Griffin mentioned that she wasn’t sure who she would be voting for and wanted to hear more about Pence. Later on, Hostin would bring up this point saying, “What scares me, Alyssa, is that you are incapable of defending a man that you worked for, that you know of. I don’t need to hear more from Pence, for several reasons.”

Griffin stopped Hostin mid-way saying, “You just accused me of something, so why don’t you let me actually answer? You’re not going to vote for a Republican, ever.”

“No, I’m going to finish what I’m going to say,” Hostin replied before continuing her thought adding, “The thing about Pence here is that when I lived in Indiana and I went to Notre Dame, he had a terrible approval rating because of the way he treated the AIDS crisis. Awful. A lot of people died because of him. A lot of people died because of how he handled the Covid crisis.”

As Hostin was speaking, Griffin took a jab by saying, “You defended Cornel West yesterday, who’s destroying our country.”

Hostin cut Griffin by reminding her that “I’m still speaking” as Joy Behar chimed in to tell Hostin to not “make it personal.”

“Sunny likes to make it personal with me,” Griffin added. “Are you going to give me a chance to answer? I mean, this is absurd. This is not what this show is about. This is Barbara Walters’ legacy, let a woman speak.”

Whoopi Goldberg, Sara Haines, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin and Alyssa Farah Griffin on ‘The View’ ABC

Hostin kept reading but at this point, no one was seemingly listening as Sara Haines jumped in to say something which prompted Griffin to say, “Are you just going to keep going?” With the tension high, Goldberg interjected to send the show into a commercial break.

“Why do I feel like I need to go to break right now?” Goldberg asked. “Because I can’t hear anybody saying anything. Maybe we just need to figure out how we do this again. Let’s have this break and figure out how we’re going to make this work.”

Griffin is heard saying, “What a disgrace,” as Goldberg explained why she was sending to a commercial.

When the show returned, the co-hosts were more calm and they each had a turn speaking to wrap up their points.

Watch the tense moment in the video posted below.