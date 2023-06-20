‘The View’ Fact-Checks Donald Trump On Alyssa Farah Griffin Claim

Former President Donald Trump offered up his usual barrage of unfounded claims and falsehoods during his interview with Fox News’ Bret Baier Monday night, but the co-hosts of ABC’s The View want to set the record straight about one in particular.

During a segment of the Fox News interview, Trump, speaking about former staffers and associates who have turned against him, mentioned his former communications director Alyssa Farah Griffin, who now serves as The View‘s conservative voice.

“Something happens, when people leave,” Trump said. “I have this woman named Alyssa Farah, she said the greatest things, long after she left.” The former president went on to say that after Griffin was offered the TV contract, “she changed her views, and all of a sudden she can say negative things. Money gets offered to people and some people change.”

View co-host Sara Haines defended Griffin, saying on today’s show, “Alyssa, just to clear your name, your name was shouted out at one point….Let me just remind him that the second he started denying the election was when Alyssa left. It wasn’t until a year and a half later, with her view highly changed, she came to this show.”

“Thank you for that,” Griffin responded.

Said co-host Joy Behar, “He’s obsessed with you.”

The Baier interview wasn’t the first time Trump has gone after Griffin. In May, he posted a message on his Truth Social platform calling Griffin one of the “sleazebags” who turned against him after leaving his administration.

Watch today’s Hot Topics segment below, with the discussion of Griffin coming at the 1:58 mark.

The View airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET/PT on ABC.