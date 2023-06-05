‘The View’ Co-Hosts Clash With Tim Scott; Whoopi Goldberg Asks Production For Help During Heated Debate

The tension was high this morning on The View as Republican presidential candidate and South Carolina senator Tim Scott stopped by. Things between the conservative politician and the co-hosts got heated that Whoopi Goldberg had to ask production for help amid a chaotic debate.

One of the tense moments was when Sunny Hostin brought up the subject of system racism to Scott, which the former prosecutor asked him to define as he had previously stated he didn’t believe in it. While Scott was answering, Hostin brought up the issue of homelessness within the Black community.

“You had your chance to ask the question. I’ve watched you on the show. You like people to be deferential and respectful, so, I’m going to do the same thing,” Scott told Hostin.

The conversation continued and being that the ABC talk show is live, time can get out of hand sometimes. Goldberg tried to throw to a commercial break and Scott pushed back saying he was “just getting started.” He got up from his chair and added, “I believe all people can see the success that I’ve had.” Scott got back in his seat and Golberg shot to break.

Following the pause, Goldberg asked why the Republican Party was trying to “stop the progression that people are making.” Scott started answering and said that his political party was doing a “fabulous job at making progress” with social issues. Hostin heard that and asked him to elaborate on that point.

Scott turned his back on Goldberg to direct himself to Hostin and the show’s moderator interjected and said, “That was me talking to you, so I’d love that, shall I come next to her?”

Goldberg went to go stand next to Hostin and Scott gave his back to Ana Navarro and Sarah Haines. Navarro quipped, “Your back looks pretty damn good from here.”

Scott continued to speak but it was time for another commercial break. Someone in production was seemingly signaling Goldberg to end the block. However, Goldberg told the crew member to tell Scott himself. The crew member would appear on-screen and approach Scott to tell him they had to go to commercial but they would return.

When the show returned from another pause, Hostin is heard saying, “We invited him on the show.” Goldberg then is heard saying, “Hi, we’re back.”

“We’re arguing over here, still, I apologize,” Scott said before adding, “We were still arguing over here.” Hostin corrected Scott saying they were “discussing” to which he said, “I thought it was an argument, but it was a discussion.”

Navarro took on the next question and raised the issue of the Republican Party introducing bills that go against the LGBTQ+ community, including Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay Bill.” When asked if he thought his party “was going too far” on these topics, Scott said he didn’t think so defending Ron DeSantis’ legal battle against Disney “over what I thought was the right issue as it relates to our young kids and what they are being indoctrinated with.”

Boos were heard from an audience member and Goldberg directed herself to the crowd to say, “Not here. I’m sorry sir. Do not boo. This is The View. We accept we don’t have to believe everything people say but you cannot boo people here, please. You cannot do it.”

Watch Scott get boo in the video below.