‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’: Belly Remains Torn Between Conrad & Jeremiah In Season 2 Teaser

The drama continues for Belly (Lola Tung) and brothers Conrad (Christopher Briney) and Jeremiah (Gavin Calasegno) as Belly remains torn between the two in Season 2 of The Summer I Turned Pretty. Prime Video today unveiled a teaser trailer, set to Taylor Swift’s “August” from her 2021 Grammy-winning album folklore. Season 2 picks up following the Season 1 finale where Belly, who had seemed committed to a relationship with Jeremiah, surprisingly kissed Conrad at the conclusion of the season-ender.

Per the official Season 2 synopsis, ‘Belly used to count down the days until she could return to Cousins Beach, but with Conrad and Jeremiah fighting over her heart and the return of Susannah’s cancer, she’s not sure summer will ever be the same. When an unexpected visitor threatens the future of Susannah’s beloved house, Belly has to rally the gang to come together—and to decide once and for all where her heart lies.”

Jackie Chung, Rachel Blanchard, Sean Kaufman, Alfredo Narciso and Minnie Mills, with Colin Ferguson and Tom Everett Scott also star.

Season Two of The Summer I Turned Pretty is led by showrunners Jenny Han and Sarah Kucserka. Han, Kucserka, Karen Rosenfelt, and Gabrielle Stanton serve as executive producers, along with Hope Hartman, Mads Hansen, and Paul Lee for wiip. The series is a co-production of Amazon Studios and wiip.

Check out the teaser trailer above.