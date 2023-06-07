‘The Real Housewives Of Orange County’ Season 17 Taglines: Tamra Judge “Ready To Play” After Being Put On “Pause”

The gates are opening again for The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 17. Bravo dropped the taglines for the new season surprising with new graphics and a new theme song.
Shannon Beador: “In Orange County, I call the shots and it’s always tequila.”
Beador’s tagline is a nod to her partying ways on the show as she is always game to have a good time.
Heather Dubrow: “I live my life in HD — sharp, bright and more focused than ever.”
Dubrow’s tagline references her initials and the image she portrays in the reality series.
Emily Simpson: “If you want to waste my time, at least hand me a taco.”
Simpson’s tagline for Season 17 is a callback to a moment last season when she pulled out a sandwich from her purse after a long scene.
Gina Kirschenheiter: “The difference between my past and present, well, that’s just apples and oranges.”
Kirschenheiter uses her tagline as a wink at her past (being raised in New York) and acknowledging her present (living in Orange County).
Jennifer Pedranti: “My core may be strong but my resilience is stronger.”
Pedranti starts off the season putting the girls to work out their “core” by doing yoga.
Tamra Judge: “I might’ve been on pause but now, I’m ready to play.”
Judge was on pause from RHOC for a couple of seasons and is making her come back in Season 17.
Taylor Armstrong, from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, joined the cast of RHOC but as a “friend of” she doesn’t get a tagline and is not featured in the opening sequence for the show.
RHOC Season 17 premieres June 7 at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.
Must Read Stories
Subscribe to Deadline Breaking News Alerts and keep your inbox happy.