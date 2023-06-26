‘The Price Is Right’ Says Farewell To Television City

So long, soundstage of 1,000 memories.

The Price Is Right aired its final episode from Television City on Monday. The iconic CBS game show, produced by Fremantle, is leaving the Los Angeles studio complex where it has taped since its 1972 relaunch.

The daytime staple will relocate to Haven Studios, a new facility in nearby Glendale, in which Fremantle is an investor with a long-term lease.

The finale episode at TV included contestants playing classic Price Is Right games, including the “Grand Game” but for $33,000 (usually played for $10,000), as well as the fan-favorite, “The Money Game.” One contestant also got to play the very first game executed on the show in 1972.

Along with host Drew Carey and announcer George Gray, all six of the show models appeared — Rachel Reynolds, Manuela Arbeláez, Amber Lancaster, Alexis Gaube, James O’Halloran and Devin Goda.

“Today we say farewell to the legendary Bob Barker Studio,” according to the game show’s official Instagram account. “Thank you for all the memories. We’ll see everybody in Glendale next season!”

Hackman Capital Partners, which bought Television City for $750 million from CBS Corp. in 2019, is planning a $1.25 billion renovation of the landmark complex. In addition to The Price Is Right, it has been housing CBS’ The Late Late Show with James Corden, which is ending its run this spring, as well as The Young and the Restless, Dancing with the Stars, American Idol and Real Time with Bill Maher, which are solidifying moving arrangements.

Hackman’s plan for Television City would raise the number of stages to at least 15, from eight, along with production support facilities and offices for rent. The four original stages built by CBS at the campus’ launch in 1952 would be preserved, along with other historical design elements created by Los Angeles architect William Pereira. At the time of the 2019 sale, CBS remained a tenant, keeping its Television City-based productions in place.

The Price Is Right, created by Bob Stewart, Mark Goodson and Bill Todman, premiered on September 4, 1972. Bob Barker hosted the program from its inception until his retirement in 2007, when Carey took over.

The stage, which was previously home to The Carol Burnett Show, The Jack Benny Program, and The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour, among others, was dedicated to Barker in 1998.

“Episode 0291L – Final Show at TVC” — Coverage of the CBS Original Daytime Series THE PRICE IS RIGHT, scheduled to air on the CBS Television Network. Pictured: Amber Lancaster, James O’Halloran, Alexis Gaube, Manuela Arbelaez, Devin Goda and Rachel Reynolds. Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS ©2023 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.