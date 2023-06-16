‘The Price Is Right’ Contestant Dislocates Arm While Celebrating; Wife Has To Spin The Wheel, Instead

Lots of folks would be willing to give their right arm to play on The Price is Right. Apparently, a contestant named Henry took that challenge a little too literally.

On Thursday’s episode of the CBS show, Henry was so happy that he won the game of Bonkers that he managed to dislocate his right shoulder while jumping up and down in celebration. (The episode was taped in February).

When it came time to spin the wheel, Henry’s wife Alice had to take his place because, well, her hubby’s right arm was obviously hanging below his hips. Host Drew Carey had to explain why poor Henry couldn’t take a turn at the heavy wheel.

At least Alice brought good luck to Price is Right stage: She managed to land a 95 on the wheel, which sent Henry to the Showcase Showdown. He ended up winning a trip to Hawaii … and the ER.

Injuries have happened sporadically on the show’s set. One Price is Right contestant named Judy tumbled in 2014 while spinning the wheel, and had to play the Showcase Showdown on crutches.

Carey got his arm cut in a rotating thingie during the grocery game in 2007 before his first show as host had even aired.