The Other Two, the comedy series starring Heléne Yorke, Drew Tarver and Molly Shannon, is coming to a close with its third season on Max.

However, rather than being canceled, the decision was made by Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider, co-creators of the buzzy comedy, who said that they have run out of ways to “humiliate” Tarver.

“It is bittersweet to say goodbye to the Dubek family after three seasons, but we always knew, both creatively and personally, that this was where we wanted to end their stories,” the pair said. “And because we are quite literally out of ways to humiliate Drew Tarver, so what’s the point?”

The move comes ahead of the third-season finale, which sees Shannon’s billionaire mogul mom Pat and her ex-lover/manager Streeter (Ken Marino) strategize how to broach difficult conversations with her kids, Cary (Tarver) and Brooke (Yorke). The episode airs Thursday, June 29.

The Other Two began life on Comedy Central before moving to then-HBO Max for its second season and it was renewed for a third season in September 2021.

The show, which follows the exploits of Cary and Brooke, the siblings of their much-younger pop star brother, ChaseDreams (Case Walker), who is now a full adult and is dealing with his own issues like trying to stop his fans from forcing his civilian ex-girlfriend to move to the forest.

Josh Segarra plays Lance, Brooke’s ex-boyfriend, a nurse who becomes People’s Sexiest Man Alive; Wanda Sykes plays superflack Shuli; and Brandon Scott Jones plays Curtis, Cary’s friend-turned-former friend.

Simu Liu, Edie Falco, Ben Platt, Dylan O’Brien, Lukas Gage and Kiernan Shipka are among the new guest stars for Season 3 alongside Fin Argus, Ann Dowd Lawrence O’Donnell, Spike Einbinder, Andrea Boehlke, and Dana Delaney. Richard Kind, Kate Berlant, Jimmy Fowlie, Alison Rich, Ali Ahn, and Marcia DeBonis return as guest stars.

The show was created, written and exec produced by former SNL head writers Kelly and Schneider. Exec producers also include Lorne Michaels, Andrew Singer and Blair Breard.

Kelly and Schneider directed episodes alongside Charlie Gruet. Writers also include Allison Silverman, and Gilli Nissim.

The series is produced by Broadway Video, Above Average, and MTV Entertainment Studios.

“We are deeply grateful to everyone (gays) who watched the show, to Max for giving us a second home and life, and to our writers, producers and crew, who gave so much of their time, talent, and passion to this show over the last 45ish years,” Kelly and Schneider added. “And finally, an enormous thank you to Heléne, Drew, Molly, Case, Wanda, Josh, Brandon, and everyone in our brilliant cast (except Ken) who all made this show better than it had any right to be, and who we will miss terribly (especially Ken). Long live ChaseDreams. #chasedreams #globsaregay #feet.”

Said Suzanna Makkos, EVP Original Programming at Max and Adult Swim: “From the moment we met the Dubek family, we knew that we needed to bring this show to streaming as one of our very first and most signature Max originals. We are so proud to have delivered a hilarious and poignant third and final season of The Other Two. With its creative and out-of-the-box commentary about the entertainment industry, Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider masterminded a staple in pop culture that continuously reached new heights and resonated with so many. While the series has come to its natural conclusion, we wish all the best for this wonderful cast and crew.”