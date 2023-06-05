You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
‘The Ones You Didn’t Burn’ Occult Thriller Lands International Deals Following FrightFest Debut 

The Ones You Didn't Burn
EXCLUSIVE: Occult Thriller The Ones You Didn’t Burn, which screened at the Chattanooga Film Festival, and FrightFest, has landed a series of international deals.

Jinga Films has sold the pic from Elise Finnerty to Shudder for SVOD release in the USA, Canada, UK, Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand. Other reported deals include Lighthouse for Germany, Austria, and Switzerland, Njuta for Scandinavia, Cinema Novo for Portugal, and Encripta for Latin America. Jinga said they will “exploit all other rights in the English-speaking territories” through its distribution label Danse Macabre, with a TVOD release set for June 13.

Produced by Finnerty, Estelle Girard Parks, Nicolas Alvo, and Brett Phillips of Red Booth Productions, the pic stars Samuel Dunning as a bereaved young man who returns to his rural family home to prepare it for sale following the death of his father. There he meets two women (Finnerty and Girard Parks) who claim the property was stolen from their ancestors after they were accused of being witches. He soon finds himself at the centre of an occult conspiracy that led to his father’s suicide and now threatens to destroy him.

Cast includes Nathan Wallace, Estelle Girard Parks, Jenna Rose Sander, and Nathan Wallace. Other credits include music by Daniel Reguera, Cinematography by Brett Phillips, and Editing by Nicolas Alvo and Brett Phillips.

The pic received its World Premiere at Chattanooga, where it won the Best Debut Feature award before screening at A Night of Horror in Australia and Fantaspoa in Brazil.

