‘The Mother’ Enters Netflix’s All Time Most Popular Film List; ‘Queen Charlotte’ Finishes Below Threshold For TV

It’s official, The Mother is one of Netflix’s most popular films of all time.

The Jennifer Lopez action thriller has continued to dominate the streamer since it debuted over Mother’s Day weekend. It tallied another 16.48M hours viewed for the week of May 29 to June 4, making it the most-watched film on the service for the fourth week in a row. With 229.30M total hours viewed, it is now No. 8 on the Most Popular English Film List, replacing Purple Hearts and bumping The Irishman off the list entirely.

The film still has time to make its way up the most popular list. Its 28-day premiere measurement window will end on June 11, and it is already inching fairly close to its next two opponents on the list — Extraction with 231.3M hours viewed and The Adam Project with 233.2M hours viewed.

Other films on the English-language list this week were The Boss Baby, Missing, 2 Hearts, Shooter, We’re the Millers, Dirty Grandpa, To Leslie, The Choice, and F9: The Fast Saga.

Meanwhile, on the TV side, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story closed out its 28-day premiere measurement window on June 1. This week, the Bridgerton prequel series spent its fifth week among Netflix’s Top 10 English-language series, coming in at No. 4 on the list and tallying another 27.2M hours viewed.

That means the series amassed just under 459M hours viewed during its premiere window, since this week’s total accounts for viewing from June 2 to 4.

While it didn’t make it onto Netflix’s most popular list, it did reinforce the popularity of the Bridgerton franchise. Currently, Inventing Anna (another Shonda Rhimes hit) sits at No. 10 with 511M hours viewed. Queen Charlotte‘s viewership is especially impressive considering that the series is only six episodes. All of the series to make the all-time most popular list are at least eight episodes, including both seasons of Bridgerton.

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s FUBAR held onto its first place spot this week with another 88.03M hours viewed, which is about on par with its premiere week viewership. That was by far the most-watched title on Netflix for the week, as second place among TV was the final episodes of Manifest with 39.4M hours viewed.

To All The Boys spinoff XO, Kitty was knocked down to third place with 29.8M hours viewed. Also returning among the Top 10 for TV was Season 6 of Selling Sunset and Season 2 of Firefly Lane. New entrants to the list were The Ultimatum: Queer Love and Season 2 of Barbeque Showdown.