‘The Morning Show’ Gets Season 3 Premiere Date On Apple TV+; First-Look Photos

Apple TV+ has unveiled several first-look photos and set the premiere date for Season 3 of The Morning Show. The 10-episode third season will debut Wednesday, September 13, with the first two episodes.

The Emmy, SAG and Critics Choice Award-winning drama series, starring and executive produced by Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, has already received an early renewal for Season 4.

This season, the future of the network is thrown into question and loyalties are pushed to the brink when a tech titan takes an interest in UBA. Unexpected alliances form, private truths are weaponized, and everyone is forced to confront their core values both in and out of the newsroom.

Along with Aniston and Witherspoon, the season three ensemble cast is led by Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Greta Lee, Jon Hamm, Nicole Beharie, and Julianna Margulies.

The third season is directed and executive produced by Mimi Leder, with Charlotte Stoudt serving as showrunner and executive producer. The Morning Show is produced by the studio Media Res, and executive produced by Michael Ellenberg through Media Res, along with Aniston and Kristin Hahn through Echo Films; Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter through Hello Sunshine.

Season 2 of The Morning Show received Emmy nominations for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for Witherspoon; Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for Crudup, who also won the award for season one; and Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series for Marcia Gay Harden.

In its first season, Crudup’s performance as Cory Ellison earned an Emmy win in the Supporting Actor in a Drama Series category, in addition to a Critics Choice Award. Aniston earned a SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series for her role as Alex Levy. Leder earned an Outstanding Directing For a Drama Series nomination for helming the season one finale. The series also received nominations from the Television Critics Association for Outstanding New Program and a TV Choice Award for Best New Drama.

