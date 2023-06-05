‘The Marlow Murder Club’: PBS Masterpiece & UKTV Greenlight TV Adaptation From ‘Death In Paradise’ Creator

Death in Paradise creator Robert Thorogood is penning a TV adaptation of his novel The Marlow Murder Club for PBS Masterpiece and UK network UKTV.

Ghosts producer Monumental Television is behind the adaptation of the 2021 novel, which follows a retired archaeologist, played by Downton Abbey’s Samantha Bond. When the police are reluctant to believe her story, Judith finds herself forming an unlikely friendship with local dog-walker and empty-nester Suzie and unfulfilled vicar’s wife Becks as they start an investigation of their own. Eventually asked to assist with the official police investigation, headed by newly promoted Tanika, the women must piece together clues, grill suspect witnesses, and face down real danger as they work against the clock to stop the killer in their tracks.

The series will also star Jo Martin (Doctor Who), Cara Horgan (The Sandman) and Natalie Dew (Sandylands).

Thorogood is the creator of hugely successful BBC drama Death in Paradise, which airs in the U.S. on PBS and has run for 12 seasons. He is penning the screenplay for The Marlow Murder Club, with Steve Barron directing.

“After over a decade of working on Death in Paradise, I’m thrilled to be creating a brand new murder mystery series for TV,” said Thorogood. “I can’t wait for audiences to join Judith, Becks and Suzie on their adventures as they solve a series of fiendishly puzzling murders.”

PBS and BBC Studios-owned UKTV also co-produce crime thriller Miss Scarlet and the Duke, which has run for three seasons, with a fourth set to air next year.

The Marlow Murder Club is EPd by Debra Hayward, Alison Owen, Alison Carpenter, Susanne Simpson, Philippa Collie Cousins, Barron and Thorogood. Producer is Jane Wallbank. ITV Studios will handle international distribution and PBS is North American distributor.