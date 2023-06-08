‘The Man With The Bag’: ‘Reacher’s Alan Ritchson, Adam Shankman Team For Holiday Family Comedy At Amazon

Following the worldwide release of Fast X, in which he stars opposite Vin Diesel and many more, Reacher breakout Alan Ritchson has recommitted to his relationship with Amazon by coming aboard to star in The Man with the Bag, a holiday family comedy that Adam Shankman (Hairspray) will direct from Allan Rice’s script.

The film in development at Amazon Studios picks up following the theft of Santa’s magic bag, as he turns to his naughty list to find Vance (Ritchson), a former thief who will help him get it back. Along with his daughter, Santa and a group of misfit elves, Vance will have to pull off the greatest heist of his life to save Christmas.

Falling under Ritchson’s three-picture film deal for acting with Amazon Studios, The Man with the Bag will be produced by Lawrence Grey, Ben Everard, Reg Tigerman, Dan Spilo and Ritchson.

Ritchson is best known for leading Reacher, based on the Jack Reacher novels by Lee Child, which has established itself as one of the most-watched original series in the history of Prime Video. The show is also the first from Prime Video to hit No. 1 in Nielsen’s weekly streaming rankings and was picked up for a second season just days after its debut.

Ritchson can currently be seen playing Aimes, the new head of Mr. Nobody’s covert Agency, in Uni’s Fast X, which hit theaters last month. He’s wrapped production on Reacher Season 2, as well as on Guy Ritchie’s WWII pic The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare for Black Bear International, and will next be seen starring opposite Hilary Swank in Lionsgate’s drama Ordinary Angels, out October 13th.

Most recently directing and exec producing the Enchanted sequel Disenchanted for Disney+, Shankman has additionally helmed titles like Hairspray, Bringing Down the House, A Walk to Remember and The Wedding Planner. He’s also known for his involvement on the producing side with the Step Up franchise, and has recently exec produced titles like Hocus Pocus 2, which established itself last year as Disney+’s most-viewed film, and the popular YA romantic drama, After.

Ritchson is repped by WME, Industry Entertainment and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller; Shankman by UTA and Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern; and Rice by A3 Artists Agency, TIgerman Management and Jackoway Austen Tyerman.