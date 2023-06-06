‘The Lionheart’ Doc On Late Indy 500 Champ Dan Wheldon Acquired By HBO Sports Documentaries

EXCLUSIVE: HBO Sports Documentaries has picked up North American TV and streaming rights to the sports documentary The Lionheart, directed and produced by Laura Brownson (The Rachel Divide), ahead of its world premiere at the 2023 Tribeca Festival. No word on a release date yet.

A Time Studios and Stardust Frames Production, in association with Words + Pictures and XTR, The Lionheart examines the death of two-time Indy 500 Champion Dan Wheldon in one of the worst crashes in Indycar history, which shook motorsports to its core. It then moves ahead 10 years to find Dan’s two boys, Sebastian and Oliver, following in their father’s footsteps as they work through their loss the only way they know how: getting behind the wheel to race.

Brownson was joined as a producer by Wild Wild Country‘s Chapman and Maclain Way, as well as their collaborator on that Netflix Emmy winner, Carolyn Craddock. Exec producers are Ian Orefice, Loren Hammonds, Rebecca Teitel, Connor Schell, Aaron Cohen, Kristen Lappas, Bryn Mooser, Justin Lacob and Andy Hsieh.

Said Brownson in a statement to Deadline, “Dan Wheldon’s crash was more than 10 years ago, and when I learned the Wheldon boys were carrying the family torch on their way to becoming racers, suddenly his story hadn’t met its end, but rather was becoming the continuation of a larger story – a much more relatable tale of fathers and sons, mothers, and familial legacy. I’m thrilled to be working with HBO and hope audiences will relate to the film’s universality.”

UTA handled the sale to HBO on behalf of the filmmakers.