‘The Lincoln Lawyer’: When To Expect Return Of Netflix Drama

The Lincoln Lawyer. Manuel Garcia-Rulfo as Mickey Haller, Neve Campbell as Maggie McPherson in episode 203 of The Lincoln Lawyer.

The Lincoln Town Car is pulling back into Los Angeles.

Netflix has announced that The Lincoln Lawyer, based on the series of bestselling novels by Michael Connelly, will return with a two-part launch this summer. Part 1 premieres on July 6 while Part 2 drops Aug. 3.

Created for TV by David E. Kelley, The Lincoln Lawyer tells the story of Mickey Haller (Manuel Garcia Rulfo), who runs his legal practice from the back of his Lincoln Town Car. Season 1 was based on the second book “The Brass Verdict” while the second one draws from the fourth book in the series called “The Fifth Witness.”

Like season 1, season 2 will consist of 10 episodes. It’s from A&E Studios.

Mickey has two ex-wives: He most recently divorced Lorna (Becki Newton), and his first, Maggie (Neve Campbell), with who he shares a daughter named Hayley (Krista Warner). The cast also includes Jazz Raycole, Angus Sampson, Lana Parilla, Ntare Guma Mbaho, Yaya DaCosta, Matt Angel and Angelica Maria.

Showrunners for The Lincoln Lawyer are Ted Humphrey and Daily Rodriguez. EPs are Kelley, Humprey, Rodriguez, Michael Connelly, Ross Fineman, Barry Jossen, and Tana Jamieson.

Below are first-look photos from the new season.

The Lincoln Lawyer. Becki Newton as Lorna Crane in episode 201 of The Lincoln Lawyer. Cr. Lara Solanki/Netflix © 2023

The Lincoln Lawyer. (L to R) Manuel Garcia-Rulfo as Mickey Haller, Yaya DaCosta as Andrea Freeman in episode 203 of The Lincoln Lawyer. Cr. Courtesy Of Netflix © 2023