The Lede Company Acquires Paris-Based Agency OBCM

EXCLUSIVE: Hollywood publicity firm The Lede Company is accelerating its international expansion with the acquisition of the Paris-Based agency Olivier Bourgis Communication and Marketing (OBCM).

As of today, June 23, OBCM will be known as Lede Paris. Lede’s co-founders and Co-CEOs Amanda Silverman, Christine Su, Meredith O’Sullivan, and Sarah Rothman made the announcement Friday morning. The news comes shortly after the firm made its first international endeavor, opening a London office in October 2022.

Reporting directly to the Lede Co-CEOs, we understand OBCM founder Olivier Bourgis will serve as Managing Director of Lede Paris. Lede and Bourgis said they will continue to maintain distinct development strategies for the Paris-based firm that will look to further Lede’s presence in the European marketplace.

Lede reps clients including Amy Schumer, Cara Delevigne, Charlize Theron, Emma Stone, Gael Garcia Bernal, Halle Berry, Halsey, Jennifer Garner, Jessica Biel, Lady Gaga, Mary J. Blige, Pharrell Williams, Penelope Cruz, Reese Witherspoon, Rihanna, and Shakira, as well as Anonymous Content, Candle Media, The Gotham Film & Media Institute, Hello Sunshine, Higher Ground, Illumination, Live Nation, Paramount, Netflix, Hulu, and Apple TV+.

The LA, New York, and London-based company also helped market WhatsApp’s first short film starring Giannis Antetokounmpo.

“I am proud to have the opportunity to join forces with such a strong agency. Since its creation, Lede has opened new paths for connecting brands and talent while it has developed a stellar reputation,” Bourgis said. “I also believe that the Lede founders share our values for tailor-made strategies that respect and support clients on reaching their goals. Furthermore, I am excited that clients and employees from OBCM will now have access to international expertise, media markets, and resources. Together with Lede, we will continue to innovate and raise the bar for public positioning.”

Su added: “Through strategic vision and relentless effort, Oliver and the brilliant OBCM team have built a powerhouse of an agency that has earned the trust of its many high-profile partners. Not only are they deeply respected in Paris, a cultural hub for many of the world’s biggest brands, but also throughout Europe. We appreciate that Oliver and want to maintain the beloved identity the agency has worked so hard to cultivate and we look forward to uniting our many talented teams as Lede expands its operations and impact.”

The Lede Company was founded in 2018. OBCM, which will become Lede Paris, was founded in 2013.