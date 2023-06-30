‘The Late Late Show’ Exec Producer Rob Crabbe Moves Into Daytime As Showrunner For ‘The Talk’

EXCLUSIVE: Rob Crabbe, who has served as exec producer on The Late Late Show with James Corden for eight years, is moving from late-night into daytime.

Crabbe has been named as showrunner and exec producer of CBS’ The Talk. He replaces Kristin Matthews, who Deadline revealed earlier today was leaving the show after 13 years.

The move will see Crabbe, who was the co-showrunner along with Ben Winston of Corden’s hit late-night show, stay in the CBS family.

Crabbe teamed with Corden and Winston on The Late Late Show in 2015 and the pair remained in charge throughout the run of the show, a rarity in late-night television. He was part of the team that landed a slew of Emmy nominations for both The Late Late Show with James Corden and Carpool Karaoke, one of the show’s breakout segments that also became a spinoff series for Apple.

Before working on The Late Late Show, Crabbe worked on a number of other late-night shows. He was a supervising producer on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, having also worked with the former SNL star on Late Night with Jimmy Fallon. He also worked on Last Call with Carson Daly, The Late Show with David Letterman and The Late Late Show with Craig Kilborn.

Crabbe will take over for season 14 of the show, which is hosted by Akbar Gbajabiamila, Amanda Kloots, Natalie Morales, Jerry O’Connell and Sheryl Underwood

“I’ve loved my experience working with CBS these past 8 years, and am thrilled and honored that George, Amy and David have trusted me with their signature daytime talk show,” said Crabbe. “I’m excited by the opportunity to help bring some joy and thoughtful conversation to viewers with these five incredibly talented hosts.”

Amy Reisenbach, President, CBS Entertainment and David Stapf, President, CBS Studios, added, “Rob Crabbe is a highly respected, award-winning executive producer, and a valued member of the CBS family. His ability to produce culturally relevant content and engaging conversations that extend beyond the television screen makes him the perfect person to lead The Talk. We’re thrilled to continue our relationship with Rob as the showrunner of a key program on CBS’ #1 daytime lineup.”