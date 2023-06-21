‘The Last Of Us’ Showrunner Says He Worked On ‘Dune: Part Two’ Script

Craig Mazin, showrunner of The Last of Us, is opening up about working on the script for Dune: Part Two.

Mazin made an appearance on the Happy Sad Confused podcast where he said director Denis Villeneuve called on him to work on the script for the sequel that stars Timothé Chalamet, Zendaya, Austin Butler and Florence Pugh.

“I’m out of the movie business, basically,” Mazin said. “I’ll work with certain directors when they call because I love them and because they’re so brilliant, so if, like, Denis Villeneuve calls, then absolutely. I’m there for, three-four weeks, a month, to work on what you’re working on.”

Villeneuve co-wrote the script with Jon Spaihts and Mazin will now receive a credit as the WGA rules recently changed. Under previous policy Mazin’s work on Dune: Part Two would’ve gone uncredited but will now get credit for his work under the Additional Literary Material credit.

“I am a participating writer in Dune: Part Two,” he said. “I came in and did a little bit of work.”

Dune: Part Two, which is set to hit theaters Nov. 3, explores the journey of Paul Atreides (Chalamet) as he unites with Chani (Zendaya) and the Fremen while on a warpath of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee.

Other actors in the film are Dave Bautista, Rebecca Ferguson, Stellan Skarsgård, Josh Brolin, Javier Bardem, Charlotte Rampling, Lea Seydoux, Christopher Walken, Tim Blake Nelson and more.