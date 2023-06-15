‘The Last Of Us’ Live Halloween Attractions Set For Universal Studios Resorts In Orlando & Hollywood

The Last of Us started as a video game, became a hit TV series and is about to become not one but two live attractions: Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights will open Last of Us haunted houses at Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood in September.

The Orlando attraction opens Friday, September 1, with the Hollywood version following on Thursday, September 7. Both events will run on select nights through Tuesday, October 31.

Watch a trailer for attractions above.

Based on the Naughty Dog and PlayStation video game, the attractions will, in the words of Universal, “propel guests into a world of carnage and mayhem as they follow in the footsteps of the game’s protagonists, Joel and Ellie, who endure a brutal journey in a world overtaken by a fungal virus that turns humans into various forms of a new threat known as the Infected.” (In the hit HBO series, Joel and Ellie are played by Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey.)

As guests encounter the Infected – Runners, Stalkers and Clickers – along with The Hunters, a band of hostile humans, they will navigate the Pittsburgh Quarantine Zone, including locations from the video game such as the creepy and desolate The Hotel Grand and a labyrinth of dark tunnels in an attempt to escape and survive.

“As a massive fan – and frequent attendee – of Halloween Horror Nights, we are honored to have The Last of Us included in this year’s lineup,” said Naughty Dog Co-President Neil Druckmann in a statement. “It has been an incredible thrill for us at Naughty Dog to collaborate with Universal, bringing the world of the game to life, focusing on even the tiniest details that our fans know so well.”

Lora Sauls, Assistant Director, Creative Development and Show Direction at Universal Orlando Resort, said the attractions will be “true to the spirit of this popular video game,” while John Murdy, Executive Producer of Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood, added that the “world inside the game offers a multitude of suspenseful and horrifying opportunities to provide guests with a one-of-a-kind experience that can only be found at Halloween Horror Nights.”

Additional details, including new haunted houses, will be announced soon.