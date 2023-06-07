‘The Kardashians’ EP Danielle King Says They’ll Go On Until “North’s Marriage” & Khloé Kardashian Reveals Family Reaction To Season 3 Feud

It seems The Kardashians might run for some time to come.

Speaking at a Hulu FYC event on Tuesday night, showrunner and EP Danielle King joked the show will keep going until “North’s marriage”, referring to Kim Kardashian’s 9-year-old daughter North West.

While the reality show is currently airing Season 3, King and her fellow EP Ben Winston revealed shooting Season 4 is well under way and is going “great”.

“We feel very fortunate that Disney picked us up for Season 5 and Season 6. We feel great about that,” Winston said.

Asked how he envisages the show progressing, he said, “It’s actually a really hard show to say how it’s going to evolve. Because where we’ve got to be really smart is we’ve got to change as they change.”

Hulu first aired The Kardashians in April, 2022, and prior to that the family had a 20-season run on E! on Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

“I think that we made a real significant step forward when we launched this show on Hulu,” Winston said. “It just felt elevated and it felt more befitting of where the family were and who they are as these successful, powerful, brilliant women who still resonated with an audience because of this tight bond with the family unit. And I think it will continue to evolve.”

But the nature of making a reality show is of course unpredictable, as Winston noted. “What scares me and what excites me about this show is I’ve got no idea what Season 5 is going to be about and Season 6, which for a controlled maniac, you are like, ‘Oh god, what if they do nothing? What if they just want to watch TV?'”

“I think when you think about the Kardashian name, it feels so big, right?” King said. “They have a global presence it’s like, ‘Oh, the Kardashians.’ But I think when you really get to know them and you spend time with them, which I do every single day, what I’m surprised by, and delightfully so, is just the commonality, the things that we have in common. These are ordinary women with extraordinary stories.”

For now, airing Season 3 has created a reaction among the family, Khloé Kardashian, who is also an EP on the show, said. Addressing her sister and fellow EP Kourtney Kardashian Barker, who in Season 3 has had a falling out with Kim, Khloé said, “This is when you and Kim… Oh my god, I now have to hear on our family group chat about these two for the next four months.”

“I removed myself from the chat,” Kourtney said.

“And I added you back,” Khloé laughed. “I said, ‘You’re actually going to sit here, you’re going to listen to all of us.’ So I added her back to four chats and she keeps going, ‘How am I back in this chat?'”

Looking back on Season 2 in which she revealed she was expecting a baby via surrogate, in the midst of the breakdown of her relationship, Khloé credited Winston and King with creating a safe and trusting environment.

“It is a testament to my comfort level with Ben and Danielle,” she said. “I felt like I could trust them with something that was so private and sacred to me and something that I was still trying to digest and figure out on my own. I didn’t really know even how to do that in the episode. It turned out to be really therapeutic for me because it was the first time I ever spoke about my pregnancy in a public way.”

Kourtney said she had jumped into teaching herself how to edit footage with soundtrack for her wedding special ‘Til Death Do Us Part, which she said came together initially as a kind of homemade production with their personal footage. She also expressed how working with Hulu had been a positive move, while she had felt unhappy on the former series Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

“[The Hulu show] was a chance for a fresh start and I felt like the way that we did things, I just felt like there was room to improve the process and I think we’ve definitely done that.”

Her EP role has also changed her feelings about being on a reality show. “We’ve always been involved in the edit,” she said, “watching every edit and every episode, and I actually really like that. I have a passion for that. I love to hear fan feedback and I think it’s interesting to help apply that towards the episodes.”

She added, “I think it’s just been an evolution as far as comfort, and I think at the time when I wasn’t happy, it was about, I felt like we were filming all the time without real ability to do things. For example, I don’t want to film with my kids all the time, I want that time to be private. So I felt like it was interfering like the schedule, but I feel like we’ve got to a really good place this time schedule-wise and inviting the cameras to film things that we feel excited about. So I think that’s really helped me.”



