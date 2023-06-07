‘The Irrational’: Brian King Joins NBC Drama Series As Recurring

EXCLUSIVE: Brian King (Somebody Somewhere) has been tapped for a key recurring role opposite Jesse L. Martin in NBC drama series The Irrational, from Arika Lisanne Mittman.

Written by Mittman, The Irrational is based on Dan Ariely’s bestselling novel Predictably Irrational. The show follows Alec Mercer (Martin), a world-renowned professor of behavioral science who lends his expertise to an array of high-stakes cases involving governments, law enforcement and corporations with his unique and unexpected approach to understanding human behavior.

King will play Jace Richards, an FBI agent who has become involved with Alec’s ex-wife. While he and Alec try and get along, they frequently butt heads over their different approaches to investigations.

Maahra Hill, Travina Springer, Molly Kunz and Arash DeMaxi also star.

Martin also produced the pilot. Mittman executive produces with Mark Goffman and Samuel Baum, while Ariely serves as a consultant. David Frankel directs and also serves as executive producer. Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, is the studio.

King can currently be seen in HBO’s Somebody Somewhere. His other TV credits include The Chi, Boss, Leverage, Prison Break, Detroit 1-8-7, The Mob Doctor, Crisis, Chicago Med and Empire. In 2021, he starred in the critically acclaimed Chicago Fire bottle episode “My Lucky Day.” Film credits include Candyman, Widows, Man of Steel, A Light Beneath Their Feet and the indie Seneca. King is repped by Stewart Talent and Venture Entertainment Partners.



