‘The Incredible Hulk’ Bows On Disney+ After A Long Wait

Gamma gamma hey! The world’s favorite gamma ray antihero is coming to Disney+ on Friday.

The original big screen version of The Incredible Hulk, starring Edward Norton as the title character and Liv Tyler as the love interest, will finally get off the shelf. The film was originally released in 2008 via Universal. Now, the rights have reverted to Marvel Studios, which clears the deck for its release on Disney+.

The origin story of the Hulk details how his exposure to gamma rays turned him into the misunderstood man-monster who gets stronger as he gets madder. The film grossed $264.8 million worldwide.

Norton was replaced in the role by Mark Ruffalo for MCU appearances, starting with 2012’s The Avengers.