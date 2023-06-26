‘The Idol’ To Air Season Finale On Sunday As Five-Episode Run Emerges

The Idol is heading towards its season finale.

It has emerged that the HBO drama will consist of five episodes in its first season with the season finale airing on Sunday July 2.

This comes after it was originally believed to have received a seven episode order, before the “creative changes” that Deadline revealed last year including the departure of original director Amy Seimetz.

Co-created by Sam Levinson, Abel ‘The Weekend’ Tesfaye and Reza Fahim, The Idol follows pop star Jocelyn, played by Lily-Rose Depp, who is determined to claim her rightful status as the greatest and sexiest pop star in America after a nervous breakdown derailed her last tour. Her passions are reignited by Tedros (Tesfaye), a nightclub impresario with a sordid past. Will her romantic awakening take her to glorious new heights or the deepest and darkest depths of her soul?

Troye Sivan also stars along with Dan Levy, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Eli Roth, Hari Nef, Jane Adams, Jennie Ruby Jane, Mike Dean, Moses Sumney, Rachel Sennott, Suzanna Son and Hank Azaria.

Levinson, Tesfaye and Fahim executive produce with Kevin Turen, Ashley Levinson, Joseph Epstein, Aaron L. Gilbert for Bron, and Sara E. White. Levinson also directs. The series is produced in partnership with A24.

Whether the series will be renewed for a second season is not yet clear, with HBO denying reports that it had already been canceled, saying a “decision on a second season of The Idol has not been determined”.