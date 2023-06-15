‘The Idol’: HBO Responds To Report That Music Drama Series Won’t See A Second Season

Not so fast. HBO has responded to a report in New York Post’s Page Six, citing sources, that the music drama series would likely not return for a second season.

“It is being misreported that a decision on a second season of The Idol has been determined,” HBO wrote in a tweet. “It has not, and we look forward to sharing the next episode with you Sunday night.” (See below).

Page Six quoted a source as saying, “This was never meant to be a long-running show, it was always … a limited series.” The story also quoted a source inside HBO which refuted the idea that it would not return, saying “The door is definitely still open — it’s definitely not a decision [yet]. At this point, this is normal in our process … we’re only two episodes in.”

Page Six reported that star and executive producer Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye was said not to be planning a second season following backlash against a controversial sex scene with Lily-Rose Depp.

At last report, the premiere episode had surpassed 3.6M viewers in its first week on the service, which HBO says outpaces the series premieres for both The White Lotus (3M in 2021) and Euphoria (3.3M in 2019) in the same time period. Viewership dipped slightly for the second episode to 800,000 from 913,000 total viewers in the premiere.

Co-created by Sam Levinson (Euphoria), Tesfaye and Reza Fahim, in The Idol, after a nervous breakdown derailed Jocelyn’s (Depp) last tour, she’s determined to claim her rightful status as the greatest and sexiest pop star in America. Her passions are reignited by Tedros (Tesfaye), a nightclub impresario with a sordid past. Will her romantic awakening take her to glorious new heights or the deepest and darkest depths of her soul?

Troye Sivan also stars along with Dan Levy, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Eli Roth, Hari Nef, Jane Adams, Jennie Ruby Jane, Mike Dean, Moses Sumney, Rachel Sennott, Ramsey, Suzanna Son, and Hank Azaria.

Levinson, Tesfaye and Fahim executive produce with Kevin Turen, Ashley Levinson, Joseph Epstein, Aaron L. Gilbert for Bron, and Sara E. White. Levinson also directs. The series is produced in partnership with A24.