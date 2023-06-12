‘The Horror Of Dolores Roach’ Trailer: Amazon’s Prime Video Previews Justina Machado’s “Magic Hands”

Justina Machado stars in The Horror of Dolores Roach, the new series on Amazon’s Prime Video dropping July 7. A trailer for the eight-episode series was released (which you can see above) and it previews the capabilities of Dolores Roach’s “magic hands.”

The Amazon Original based on the Spotify podcast of the same name and created by Aaron Mark’s one-woman play Empanada Loca, is a contemporary Sweeney Toddi-inspired story. Machado plays Dolores Roach, a woman just released after an unjust 16-year prison sentence, and she returns to a gentrified Washington Heights.

Dolores reunites with an old stoner friend, Luis (Alejandro Hernández), who lets her live and work as a masseuse in the basement under his empanada shop. When the promise of her newfound stability is quickly threatened, “Magic Hands” Dolores is driven to shocking extremes to survive.

Mark created, wrote, and directed the original podcast and penned the series’ pilot script. The new series comes from Mark, who also serves as co-showrunner and executive producer with Dara Resnik, alongside executive producers Daphne Rubin-Vega; Jason Blum, Chris McCumber, Jeremy Gold, and Chris Dickie for Blumhouse Television; Dawn Ostroff, Mimi O’Donnell, and Justin McGoldrick for Spotify; Gloria Calderón Kellett for GloNation Studios; and Roxann Dawson, who directed the pilot.

The Horror of Dolores Roach also stars Kita Updike, K. Todd Freeman, Jean Yoon, Marc Maron, Judy Reyes and Jeffery Self.

Maron is set to play “Gideon Pearlman”, Luis and Dolores’ Long Island-based landlord who is the new owner of the building where they reside and is the home of Empanada Loca. Yoon will play “Joy,” who has owns the laundromat next door, while Reyes will play “Marcie,” who runs the neighborhood weed business and becomes Dolores’ nemesis.