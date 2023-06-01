‘The Hill’ Trailer: Dennis Quaid, Colin Ford Star In Inspiration Baseball Drama

Briarcliff Entertainment has released a trailer for The Hill, the inspirational sports drama starring Dennis Quaid, scripted by Angelo Pizzo & Scott Marshall Smith and directed by Jeff Celentano.

Quaid plays the stern father of young Rickey Hill (Colin Ford), a boy who shows an extraordinary ability for hitting a baseball despite being burdened by leg braces from a degenerative spinal disease. While Quaid’s character discourages Rickey from playing baseball to protect him from injury, and to have him follow in his footsteps and become a preacher, the son becomes a baseball phenomenon.

The film also stars Joelle Carter, country music singer and songwriter Randy Houser, and Bonnie Bedelia and Scott Glenn.

The Hill is produced by Warren Ostergard and Celentano. Executive producers include Ron Cundy, Michael A. Blubaugh, Michael E. Hollingsworth, Rickey Hill, Matthew Dwyer, Darren Moorman, Carl Mazzocone and Tyler W. Konney, Clay Pecorin and Russell Geyser of Rainmaker Films.

The film is scheduled for an August 25 release in theaters. Check out the trailer above.