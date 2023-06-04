The Fugees Reunite At Philadelphia’s ‘Roots Picnic’ Concert For What May Be A Final Performance

The Fugees surprised concertgoers Saturday during Lauryn Hill’s headlining set at the Roots Picnic music festival. The three band members, including Wyclef Jean and Pras Michel, did a six-song set in celebation of Hill’s 25th anniversary for her landmark album, The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill.

Sadly, it may be the last time the three are together on a stage. Michel was found guilty earlier this year on federal charges including conspiracy, witness tampering, and failing to register as an agent of China. He faces a sentence of up to 20 years.

The Fugeees had planned a reunion tour that was canceled by the Covid-19 pandemic. They played one reunion show in 2021.

On Saturday, The Fugees did a six-song set that included “How Many Mics,” “Ready or Not,” “Killing Me Softly,” and “Fu-Gee-La.”

Questlove, who produced the how, wrong on Instagram, “@MsLaurynHill did us a solid by letting us not only letting us celebrate with her the classic #MiseducationOfLaurynHill but she also made a moment by bringing together her bredren @WyclefJean & @PrasMichel … I’m giving all the gratitude for making this miracle of a night happen.”