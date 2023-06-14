‘The Flash’ Filmmakers Got A “Confidence Boost” From Tom Cruise Praise Of DC Film

Tom Cruise is praising The Flash, the film starring Ezra Miller and directed by Andy Muschietti. The Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning star got an advanced screening of the DC superhero movie and gave Andy and his sister Barbara Muschietti a “confidence boost.”

“[We got] more confidence in the thing that we did, because the movie was finished by the time that [Cruise] saw it, so it was a confidence boost if anything,” Andy told Games Radar.

Producer Barbara added, “It’s a very cynical industry, and to hear people that really have no skin in the game, because they have nothing to gain, just say something that lovely – in the case of Tom Cruise, he called us, talked for 15 minutes, praising Andy, praising the film, and it just feels very good because we really work very hard to make these movies.”

Andy also opened up about reaching out to Zack Snyder to assure he was being respectful of the universe he had initially built with Justice League.

“I talked to Zack, but it wasn’t technical or narrative or anything,” he said. “I just wanted to reach out and say, ‘Hey.’ Because we haven’t met before, and I just wanted to tell him that we would be respectful to the stuff that he did before.”

He continued, “Man of Steel obviously is foundational to this movie because the big threat of Zod coming to Earth is a big twist in this story, and it’s something that most DC fans know very well. And that’s one of the great things that can form the narrative of this movie.”

The Flash opens in theaters on June 16.