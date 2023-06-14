‘The Flash’ Showrunner Eric Wallace Attends London WGA Strike Protest: “The Whole World Is Literally With Us”

The Flash showrunner Eric Wallace will be telling fellow American writers “we are not in this alone” when he returns home from London later.

Wallace was one of more than 200 scribes who attended the Screenwriters Everywhere protest in the English capital this afternoon on behalf of WGA West and he told Deadline he feels “the whole world is literally with us.”

“I’ve met so many people from all over Europe today and it gives me strength when I go back to LA to tell fellow LA-based writers that we are not in this alone,” added Wallace, who has showran The CW’s superhero hit for the past three seasons.

Eric Wallace chats to ‘Doctor Who’ showrunner Russell T. Davies at the London protest

Wallace revealed that he delayed his flight by a day in order to come to the Leicester Square protest, which was also attended by the great and the good of the UK industry including Russell T. Davies, Jesse Armstrong, Jack Thorne and Charlie Brooker.

Speaking alongside a small WGA West contingent in London, Wallace said: “The struggle of the writer is the struggle of the ordinary worker trying to better themselves in a fair manner.”

He called for a deal that represents a “fair contract” and said “we don’t want to be replaced by AI and streaming residuals need to be transparent with the data and need to apply to everything as the industry grows.”

Meanwhile The X Files EP Frank Spotnitz, who is from the U.S. but based in London, said the “moral force” shown by today’s global protest could make a difference.

“It reminds [the studios] that there is a community of creative people and they are the bad guys,” he added. “They need to get up in the morning, have a long look in the mirror and realize that about themselves.”

‘The Flash’ Showrunner Eric Wallace delayed his trip back to LA to attend today’s #ScreenwritersEverywhere protest in London #WGAStrike. pic.twitter.com/oyaCRsG1UR — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) June 14, 2023

Actions are taking place across the globe including at Netflix’s office in Seoul, South Korea, Apple and Amazon in Canada, the European Parliament in Brussels and the Eiffel Tower.

At the London protest, which was organized by the Writers Guild of Great Britain (WGGB), WGGB President Sandi Toksvig kickstarted things with a short speech quoting William Shakespeare, as dozens gathered in the scorching English heat.

The writers strike is well into its second month and shows no signs of abating. The WGGB has urged all of its members to refuse work on WGA projects since the dispute and other unions from around the world have made similar demands.

You can see the full list of today’s actions below:

Netflix, Buenos Aires, Argentina

European Parliament, Brussels

Apple and Amazon, Canada

National Assembly, Bulgaria

FoxTelecolombia, Colombia

Eiffel Tower, France

Cologne Cathedral, Germany

Tel Aviv Central Library, Israel

Estudios Churubusco, Mexico

EYE Film Museum, Netherlands

Chancellery of the Prime Minister, Poland

Netflix, Seoul, South Korea

Filmoteca de Catalunya and Valenciana, Spain

The Riksdag, Sweden

Leicester Square, London, United Kingdom