‘The Flash’ Showrunner Eric Wallace Attends London WGA Strike Protest: “The Whole World Is Literally With Us”

The Flash showrunner Eric Wallace will be telling fellow American writers “we are not in this alone” when he returns home from London later.
Wallace was one of more than 200 scribes who attended the Screenwriters Everywhere protest in the English capital this afternoon on behalf of WGA West and he told Deadline he feels “the whole world is literally with us.”
“I’ve met so many people from all over Europe today and it gives me strength when I go back to LA to tell fellow LA-based writers that we are not in this alone,” added Wallace, who has showran The CW’s superhero hit for the past three seasons.
Wallace revealed that he delayed his flight by a day in order to come to the Leicester Square protest, which was also attended by the great and the good of the UK industry including Russell T. Davies, Jesse Armstrong, Jack Thorne and Charlie Brooker.
Speaking alongside a small WGA West contingent in London, Wallace said: “The struggle of the writer is the struggle of the ordinary worker trying to better themselves in a fair manner.”
He called for a deal that represents a “fair contract” and said “we don’t want to be replaced by AI and streaming residuals need to be transparent with the data and need to apply to everything as the industry grows.”
Meanwhile The X Files EP Frank Spotnitz, who is from the U.S. but based in London, said the “moral force” shown by today’s global protest could make a difference.
“It reminds [the studios] that there is a community of creative people and they are the bad guys,” he added. “They need to get up in the morning, have a long look in the mirror and realize that about themselves.”
Actions are taking place across the globe including at Netflix’s office in Seoul, South Korea, Apple and Amazon in Canada, the European Parliament in Brussels and the Eiffel Tower.
At the London protest, which was organized by the Writers Guild of Great Britain (WGGB), WGGB President Sandi Toksvig kickstarted things with a short speech quoting William Shakespeare, as dozens gathered in the scorching English heat.
The writers strike is well into its second month and shows no signs of abating. The WGGB has urged all of its members to refuse work on WGA projects since the dispute and other unions from around the world have made similar demands.
You can see the full list of today’s actions below:
Netflix, Buenos Aires, Argentina
European Parliament, Brussels
Apple and Amazon, Canada
National Assembly, Bulgaria
FoxTelecolombia, Colombia
Eiffel Tower, France
Cologne Cathedral, Germany
Tel Aviv Central Library, Israel
Estudios Churubusco, Mexico
EYE Film Museum, Netherlands
Chancellery of the Prime Minister, Poland
Netflix, Seoul, South Korea
Filmoteca de Catalunya and Valenciana, Spain
The Riksdag, Sweden
Leicester Square, London, United Kingdom
