‘The English’s Star and EP Emily Blunt On Evolving The Western Hero & An ‘Edge Of Tomorrow’ Sequel: “I Would Love To Do Another One”

Emily Blunt just added another string to her bow. From Queen Victoria to Mary Poppins, to a cutthroat Vogue assistant in The Devil Wears Prada, a gun-toting alien killer in A Quiet Place and a straight-up action hero in Edge of Tomorrow, one thing Blunt had never done was a Western. But her role in Hugo Blick’s The English is no damsel in distress: Cornelia Locke is a woman dead set on revenge, with the bow and arrow to prove it. Teamed up with Chaske Spencer as Eli Whipp, a Pawnee warrior, Blunt brings a complex, real woman to the Wild West.

DEADLINE: Hugo Blick has said that he fitted the part of Cornelia to you. This project is also the first time you’ve taken on a producing role, so how did you and he collaborate to develop the character?

EMILY BLUNT: She’s the most alive character I’ve ever read on a page. She was so spontaneous and free and really unpredictable. She was so odd in some ways. Hugo’s writing doesn’t follow the rules and this character doesn’t follow any archetype or character you’ve read before. But then you realize, oh, no, that’s real life, that’s what people are like. And you just have to surrender to the fact that she is as surprising as all human beings are and as multifaceted as everybody is. Usually in film scripts and TV scripts and theater scripts, I feel like people are wrapped up with three adjectives and it’s very difficult to do that with Hugo’s characters. I just surrendered to this incredible writing style that had panache, but reality to it. There’s a sense of theater to how Hugo writes, but he wants you to play everything very real.

I guess once in a while, you meet a writer and you feel like you speak the same language. And I feel that with Hugo. I feel we have this kindred thing and I see all of him. I see everything that he’s doing. And so, it was just a really easy partnership and I allowed myself just to be surprised by her, I guess. I don’t know if I offered anything helpful at all to him. I just let him perceive me as he wanted to, and therefore, inject into her what he wanted of me.

Ciarán Hinds as Richard M. Watts. Diego Lopez Calvin/Drama Republic/BBC/Amazon Studios

DEADLINE: When we first meet Cornelia, she appears to be that Western trope of the naïve woman in the frilly dress. She seems clueless and entitled when she offers Ciarán Hinds’ character money to free a prisoner.

BLUNT: Yeah. I’m going to give you money and I’m going to figure this out because I’m posh and rich. There’s a sort of air of, oh, I’ll just square this away because this is what I’m used to doing and I’m used to a world where money resolves things.

DEADLINE: Then after a while you realize, oh, no, actually she just doesn’t care if she dies or not.

BLUNT: Yes, she’s a fish out of water, but she carries this secret, and this fevered determination for revenge, which does give her a fearlessness, as you said, this freedom, I guess, to speak plainly and directly and connect or disconnect with people.

DEADLINE: The scene where you sit opposite Ciarán and eat the calf’s testicles!

BLUNT: I remember that moment in the script where Ciarán Hinds’ character punches her in the face and it’s so shocking. And then when she challenges him and she eats the calf testicles. I just will never forget reading that scene going, “I’m doing this show. This is amazing, this woman’s world. Is it a face-off over eating calf testicles? That’s a gun-slinging scene with calf testicles!”

DEADLINE: Have you ever seen anything like that in a film?

BLUNT: No. I remember reading it. The way Hugo wrote it was like, she bites into it and the inside of it dribbles down. She spits the rest of it out and looks at him defiantly. On the day when we ate those things, we were just crying with laughter as well. They were made of gelatin and condensed milk, and I hate milk and I hate anything to do with milk. I just hate the color of it, anything. Ciarán actually had to fully eat one and swallow it, and it just took way too long to eat. And I was like, “You have to swallow it.” I said, “I cannot listen to you chew that for that long.”

Chaske Spencer as Sgt. Eli Whipp. Diego Lopez Calvin/Drama Republic/BBC/Amazon Studios

DEADLINE: Speaking of Ciarán, the cast is just phenomenal. How did it all come together? At what point did you come on and decide to produce?

BLUNT: It was brought to me with the invitation to produce, so it was given to me as a pilot and that was all it was at the time. I’d been wanting to produce something, but also to really carry something through from an embryonic stage. And not to have a vanity title, but actually a proper, “Let’s put this thing together, let’s build this together.” I just was so intoxicated by Hugo’s writing that it felt like the right project. Then I went out with them; Amazon and a few other places wanted it, but Amazon just was so passionate about it, and the BBC obviously had it already. They’ll do anything Hugo writes.

Really the big mission was to find Eli, who is the heartbeat of this show as much as she is. And to find someone who was a Paul Newman character with that kind of gravitas, who just happens to be Native American. It was between three guys. And I will never forget Chaske just changing the air in the room. When he came in, it was disarming, because in real life, he’s the complete opposite to the character. He’s sweet and bouncy and loose and adorable. And then he turned it on to play Eli, and it was like everything submarined and he was lethal. And he was still. It’s that still courage to do very little and be that magnetic. And when he got the Mohawk cut, the Pawnee knot that he had… He’s brilliant.

DEADLINE: Westerns have such a specific set of tropes and are obviously deeply American. What were your feelings about tackling the genre?

BLUNT: I’ve always loved the genre. I have very early memories of watching Shane, which was one of my mum’s favorites. It was beautiful. And even the modern Westerns like Giant, and then The Unforgiven. They were quite prominent in my house growing up, but I think you’re right, there are certain tropes that we were trying to carve out new space away from. And it did feel like a re-imagining of a Western because, yes, we had all of those themes of a Western, like the restoration of justice, which I think people really cling to, maybe more so in our world we’re in now because things feel so unpredictable, and accountability has sort of gone out the window. There’s a sort of urge for that restoration of justice that the Western really pursues. And yet, it’s a very specific type of justice that these two are seeking. It’s steeped in pain and the fact that their identities have been stolen from them, and it’s about race and love and power. So it just felt unusual, and she is not the damsel tied to a tree. There are two very different things about our Western. One is that your Clint Eastwood character is played by a Native American, and the second is that your hero is a woman. I did feel we were going to be able to steer away from something you might have seen before.

DEADLINE: We rarely see female characters like this in a Western. I also feel like it was interesting to have both of them be these outsiders.

BLUNT: Completely. And all they had was each other to survive, and they want to survive for very different reasons. Hers is to carry out an act of vengeance, even if it means she dies at the end of it, and his is to reclaim this land that was stolen from him. Both have this fevered need to survive and they need each other.

DEADLINE: There’s that great scene that actually made Stephen Colbert tear up when you went on his show: she talks about the death of her son and the magic of how she and Eli have survived. It was an interesting nod to the popularity of mysticism in England then, but also how clueless she is…

BLUNT: I loved that scene where she goes, “I’m also a Scorpio.” And Eli goes, “Really?” And she goes, “My star sign in London, it’s all the rage. I’ll tell you about it.” Like he needs to be told about it. All he does is read the stars. This is his whole soul. This is the pulse of his soul, this character. And this is generations before; this is not a fad. This is his essence. And her naivety in that moment, that’s so childish and funny. But he’s clever, Hugo, he does love to pepper in history without it being a lesson or a lecture.

Blunt as Lady Cornelia. Diego Lopez Calvin/Drama Republic/BBC/Amazon Studios

DEADLINE: How are your bow and arrow skills?

BLUNT: Quite good, actually. Not bad, not terrible. It is really hard. And then a few times you let go and it pings on your forearm. I had endless bruises on my forearm. It’s not a walk in the park.

DEADLINE: How has producing this project influenced your decision to do more of that? And what kinds of projects do you want to produce?

BLUNT: It just taught me that I loved it. I just wanted to do more of it. And it’s not just about the agency it gives you, it’s that you get to see something from its birth to when you bring it out. It’s so terrifying in some ways when you bring it out, because it really has become sort of a creative baby for you. I think I’ve been doing this a long time now, and I’m very interested in the idea of a multi-hyphenate — what I could potentially do and bring and offer to a production because I’ve done it for a while.

My sister represents the author Claire Keegan, and there was a short story she wrote that I bought that we’re working on now. And then there’s another one I’m developing now. And then I also produced Pain Hustlers. It’s coming out in October, which again was just such an interesting project. And when something is brought to me and it doesn’t have a home and it feels embryonic, that’s where I know I can be of help in a producer sense. And I love it. It’s set to the backdrop of the opioid crisis. This is very much the lifting up the floorboards of the colossal crime behind it.

DEADLINE: You’re talking about the Sackler family.

BLUNT: Yeah. And it’s appalling and shocking. This tonally, is almost like Erin Brockovich meets The Wolf of Wall Street. It’s an incredibly dynamic, visceral piece, and it’s entertaining as well. But it’s an exploration of good people doing really shady things, and I guess the idea of shadiness in all of us, which I don’t think you see very often. Particularly with a female character, you’re held to some likeable ideal, which is a bit tedious, because men can do The Big Short and The Wolf of Wall Street and it’s celebrated.

This is a good person who’s a single mother and she comes from nothing, and she’s got her back against the wall. And she gets pulled into that intoxicating world of selling pharmaceuticals and being really good at it. But at what point do you admit you’re dancing with the devil? What are the lies we tell ourselves?

We’re almost picture locked on it now and it’s really a very unusual piece. And I’d never done anything that political and contemporary. I’m always thrilled to put my feet to the fire and try and rip the face off something new. But it’s quite daunting because this crisis has affected so many people in a horrifying way.

DEADLINE: And what’s your other producing project in the pipeline?

BLUNT: It’s for [production company] Seven Bucks, it’s about Kate Warne, the first female detective. It’s very, very cool. Kind of Sherlock Holmes-esque.

DEADLINE: And you’re starring as Kate?

BLUNT: Yes. She’s an amazing character. It’s late 19th century and there is a lot of truth to what we’re exploring. But she was such a brilliant spy that there’s actually very little information on her. Then Hugo and I are going to work together again. He’s written something absolutely extraordinary that came in before the writers’ strike. We’re going to look to do that.

Tom Cruise and Blunt in Edge of Tomorrow. David James/Warner Bros./Everett Collection

DEADLINE: What is the prognosis on the Edge of Tomorrow sequel?

BLUNT: Well, I would love to do another one. I don’t know when and I don’t know how, but I would love it. I don’t know if my back could take it.

I remember you saying Tom Cruise had a word with you about dealing with the heavy costume.

BLUNT: In the funniest, most charming way in the world because he was such a gem to me. But I think we just knew I just had to toughen up and get through it. Because otherwise, you would spend the entire film fighting against the fact that you wished your suit was lighter, but it wasn’t.

But I loved the experience so much, and I would love to work with Doug [Liman] again. It’s like we have to create something as ambitious as the first one. How much more mileage can we get out of a repeating day? What’s the new construct?

I know you’ve said part three of A Quiet Place will be Lupita Nyong’o’s film. But are you in it even a little bit?

BLUNT: [Smiling] This is Lupita’s movie.

You’re not even giving us a little cameo action?

BLUNT: You’ll see why when you see it. It will all make sense. This is just new chapters of it and new ways of looking at what went down. I can’t say everything.