‘The Drew Barrymore Show’ Delivers Record Growth For 2022-23 TV Season With More Than 6.9B Minutes Viewed Across Platforms

EXCLUSIVE: Viewers can’t seem to get enough of The Drew Barrymore Show.

The syndicated talk show has delivered more than 6.9B minutes viewed season-to-date across platforms including linear television, Paramount+ and Pluto TV streaming, and social video, according to CBS.

That makes it the fastest growing talk show on TV, CBS reports, with a 65% increase in total viewers year-over-year. It was also the only talk show to grow from the first to second half of the 2022-23 TV season across key demos, including +17% among adults 25-54.

CBS didn’t say specifically how much of that viewership comes from linear and streaming, which prevents any side-by-side comparison with other syndicated shows. While social video views can skew the numbers higher, daytime (and late night) talk shows often benefit from clips shared via social media in a unique way. CBS has recently begun reporting viewership in terms of minutes viewed to allow for a comparison between the broadcast networks and streaming services. This is also the metric in which Nielsen measures streaming viewership.

The Drew Barrymore Show has performed particularly well this year on social media, which can be a prime target for younger audiences that may not gravitate toward traditional linear viewing for daytime television.

Over the course of the TV season, the show has earned over 589M video views across social media. That’s up 72% versus last season’s 342M video views. TikTok alone delivered 371M video views, which is about 63% of the show’s total social video views. Audiences are primarily finding clips of the show on Facebook, YouTube and TikTok — where social video views are up a combined 60% over last season.

This season, Drew Barrymore has welcomed guests including Brooke Shields, P!nk, Jason Ritter, Reese Witherspoon, George Clooney, Hilary Swank, Ben Affleck, President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, Allison Williams, James Corden and Martha Stewart.

The nationally syndicated daytime show is produced and distributed by CBS Media Ventures and filmed in New York City. Drew Barrymore and Jason Kurtz are executive producers.