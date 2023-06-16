Netflix Acquires Luchina Fisher’s Docu Short ‘The Dads’; Dwyane Wade Among The EPs On “Love Letter” From Fathers To Their LGBTQ+ Children

EXCLUSIVE: Netflix on Friday announced its acquisition of The Dads, a documentary short billed as a quiet meditation on fatherhood, brotherhood and manhood that counts 13-time NBA All-Star Dwyane Wade amongst its EPs.

The film from director Luchina Fisher (Mama Gloria) watches as five fathers of trans children join Dennis Shepard, the father of slain gay college student Matthew Shepard, for a weekend fishing trip in rural Oklahoma, finding common purpose across races, generations and experiences. As the men cast their rods into the river, they discuss what has brought them together: the love for their children.

The gay University of Wyoming Student who was beaten, tortured and left to die on October 6, 1998, Matthew Shepard’s story famously inspired the Moisés Kaufman play The Laramie Project, which Kaufman later adapted into a Sundance-premiering HBO film of the same name. In the aftermath of the tragedy, Dennis Shepard and wife Judy became prominent advocates for LGBT rights, founding an anti-violence foundation in their son’s name. Shepard’s murder also ultimately spurred advances in hate crime legislation, though progress in that respect would take over a decade to achieve.

The Dads hails from Little Light Productions in association with 59th and Prairie Entertainment and This Little Company. Fisher produced the short for A Little Light Productions, with Wade and Jon Marcus exec producing via 59th and Prairie Entertainment. In addition to Dennis Shepard, participants in the doc include Stephen Chukumba, Frank Gonzales, Jose Trujillo, Peter Betz and Wayne Maines.

“I am so thrilled to partner with Netflix to get The Dads out to the world. I can’t think of a more critical moment for this film to reach people across the globe at a time of intense anti-trans rhetoric and legislation,” said Fisher of the acquisition. “The film is a love letter from these fathers to their trans and LGBTQ children. Yes, they talk about their fears and concerns for their children’s safety. Yes, they share their most vulnerable moments of confusion and doubt while raising their children. But, they also laugh and experience the joy of being together on this journey while inviting others to join them.”

Continued the director-producer, “It was a profound honor to capture these fathers finding a new brotherhood across racial, geographical and generational lines through the love of their children. And I am delighted to have Dwyane Wade, an outspoken and loving ally of his daughter and the trans and LGBTQ community, join me in bringing greater visibility to the film and the important conversations it is already sparking.”

Added Wade in a statement to Deadline, “I am incredibly proud to be joining Luchina Fisher and the entire team on this journey to bring awareness to a cause that is so close to my heart. The Dads shows us the power of fathers loving and supporting their LGBTQ children, breaking through the barriers of prejudice, embracing diversity, and coming together to have these important conversations. I look forward to providing an additional voice to amplify this important conversation so that all kids have unconditional love and acceptance for who they truly are.”