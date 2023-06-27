The CW’s Scheduling Chief Kevin Levy Leaving

The CW veteran Kevin Levy is stepping down from his role as EVP, Program Planning, Scheduling and Acquisitions on August 1.

A CW original who joined the network at launch in 2006, Levy was promoted to his most recent role in 2018.

A 25-year scheduling veteran, Levy was named SVP Program Planning and Scheduling for the CW in 2014. He joined as Director of Program Planning and Scheduling and was promoted to VP in 2007. His key acquisitions for the net included Penn & Tell: Fool Us and adventure series The Outpost. Levy transitioned to the CW from UPN, where he began his television career in 1998 as an assistant in the scheduling department. During his tenure there he helped launch shows such as America’s Next Top Model, Veronica Mars and Everybody Hates Chris.

As EVP, Levy oversees the strategic planning and scheduling of all network programming and is responsible for the acquisitions of movies, specials and series.

Since Nexstar acquired the company, a number of execs have left including Gaye Hirsch, EVP, Development, EVP, Current Programming Michael Roberts, EVP Distribution Betty Ellen Berlamino, replaced by Google’s Rebekah Dopp, and EVP of Talent & Casting Dana Theodoratos.

Brad Schwartz, President of Entertainment, announced Levy’s upcoming departure in an email to staff. You can read it in full below.

Team CW,

As we head toward an exciting fall launch for the new CW, I wanted to let you know that on August 1st, Kevin Levy will be stepping down from his role as Executive Vice President, Program Planning, Scheduling and Acquisitions.

A 25-year industry veteran, Kevin helped build this network twice: first during his time at UPN where he began his television career and helped launch shows like AMERICA’S NEXT TOP MODEL, VERONICA MARS and EVERYBODY HATES CHRIS, then again as part of the original executive team that created The CW in 2006.

Kevin’s efforts to shape The CW’s content strategy fueled the network’s growth over the past two decades as he oversaw the scheduling of culture-defining hits like THE FLASH, SUPERNATURAL, THE VAMPIRE DIARIES, JANE THE VIRGIN, RIVERDALE, ALL AMERICAN and GOSSIP GIRL. Through his work leading the network’s acquisitions of movies, specials and series, Kevin brought in some of The CW’s most successful franchises. Over the past nine months, Kevin helped us re-imagine the network once again under Nexstar, embracing new directions and setting us up for future success by securing series such as SULLIVAN’S CROSSING, THE LIBRARIANS: THE NEXT CHAPTER and SON OF A CRITCH.

Now that the hard transition work is done, he is ready for his next adventure. We want to thank Kevin for his immeasurable contributions to The CW. Kevin has been an integral member of our team and I have the utmost respect for his leadership, his experience, his skill, his instincts, and his benevolence. We are sad to see him go, but wish him all the best, and will continue to have him on speed-dial.

Brad