The CW Sets Summer Premiere Dates For New Series ‘Son Of A Critch’, ‘Run The Burbs’, Returning ‘Bump’, ‘Family Law’, ‘FBoy Island’ & More

The CW has set its summer schedule. The network today announced premiere dates for new series Son of a Critch, Run The Burbs, Children Ruin Everything and Moonshine, as well as alternative series Recipe for Disaster, FBoy Island, Down to Earth with Zac Efron and limited series Greatest Geek Year Ever: 1982, and returning series Bump, Family Law and Great Chocolate Showdown.

Family Law, starring Jewel Staite and Victor Garber, returns with season two on Friday, July 7 at 8 pm followed by the dysfunctional family comedy-drama Moonshine at 9 pm.

Mondays are reserved for comedy with Son of a Critch making its CW premiere with back-to-back episodes on Monday, July 24 (8-8:30pm and 8:30-9:00pm ET/PT) followed by back-to-back episodes of Children Ruin Everything season one (9-9:30pm ET/PT and 9:30-10pm ET/PT).

Run The Burbs joins the Monday schedule on July 31st at 8:30 pm, and Bump at 9:30 pm.

Down to Earth with Zac Efron starring the Emmy winner premieres Tuesday, July 18 at 8 pm, followed by new travel series Fantastic Friends at 9 pm.

Here is the CW summer premieres schedule.

FRIDAY, JULY 7

8-9 pm FAMILY LAW (Season Two Premiere)

9-10 pm MOONSHINE (Series Premiere)

SATURDAY, JULY 8

8-9 pm GREATEST GEEK YEAR EVER: 1982 (Season Premiere)

9-9:30pm WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY? (Encore)

9:30-10 pm WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY? (Encore)

TUESDAY, JULY 18

8-9 pm DOWN TO EARTH WITH ZAC EFRON (Series Premiere)

9-10 pm FANTASTIC FRIENDS (Series Premiere)

MONDAY, JULY 24

8-8:30pm SON OF A CRITCH (Series Premiere)

8:30-9 pm SON OF A CRITCH (Original Episode)

9-9:30 pm CHILDREN RUIN EVERYTHING (Series Premiere)

9:30-10 pm CHILDREN RUIN EVERYTHING (Original Episode)

MONDAY, JULY 31

8-8:30 pm SON OF A CRITCH (Original Episode)

8:30-9 pm RUN THE BURBS (Series Premiere)

9-9:30 pm CHILDREN RUIN EVERYTHING (Original Episode)

9:30-10 pm BUMP (Season Two Premiere)

THURSDAY, AUGUST 3

8-9 pm TBA

9-10 pm FBOY ISLAND (Broadcast Premiere)

SATURDAY, AUGUST 5

8-9 pm GREAT CHOCOLATE SHOWDOWN (Season Four Premiere)

9-9:30 pm RECIPE FOR DISASTER (Series Premiere)

9:30-10 pm RECIPE FOR DISASTER (Original Episode)