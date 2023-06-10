‘The Crown’ Final Season Will Pay Tribute To Queen Elizabeth II With Three Stars Plus A New Name

Clare Foy and Matt Smith starred in the first two seasons of 'The Crown.'

Makers of The Crown have reportedly decided to pay tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II in the hit drama’s final season.

The Sun newspaper – which has previously been on the money with its scoops as to which actresses will play the monarch – suggests that producers have decided to recruit all three actresses – Claire Foy, Olivia Colman and Imelda Staunton – who have earlier starred in the role for a series of special scenes.

Additionally, it reports that a brand new actress, Viola Prettejohn, will join the cast to play the younger Elizabeth, when still a princess, during World War II, before her coronation in 1953.

The Crown has earned multiple awards for its five seasons so far, both Foy and Colman earning Emmy Awards and Staunton being nominated for a BAFTA.

However, the most recent season also drew controversy for scenes including the late Duke of Edinburgh’s close friendship with carriage-driving companion Lady Penny Ramsey, and the latter’s conversations with a perturbed Queen Elizabeth.

The sixth and final season is set to be released later this year.