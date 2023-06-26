‘The Conners’: John Goodman Suggests Comedy “Coming To An End”

Is it time for The Conners to say goodbye?

In an interview with France 24, star John Goodman suggested the ABC comedy may finally have an end date. I think we may be coming to an end on it, I’m not sure,” he said. “It’s lasted longer than I thought we would. It was just supposed to be like an eight [episode] show and out thing at one point, but they picked us up again, and they keep picking us up.”

No announcement has been made about the show’s future — yet. The series has been picked up for 13 episodes, with an option for nine more, we hear.

The news comes on the heels of the Season 5 finale, which marked a successful Wednesday night for ABC with 3.6M viewers tuning in on May 4.

But in a recent interview, executive producer Bruce Helford hinted the family may be ready to say goodbye.

“Sara Gilbert expressed to the network that we don’t want to go out without knowing that we are going out with a series finale so we can build to the right ending — and at this point in time, we feel that [next season] is possibly going to be the last season of The Conners,” Helford told TVLine.

Helford continued, “I would not [say that] definitively because the numbers were so good this season, and we’ve all had a really great time… but it’s definitely a possibility.”

The Conners has continued to be one of ABC’s highest-rated sitcoms. The Roseanne spinoff kicked off Season 5 with a premiere that drew 3.7M live+same-day viewers and a 0.53 rating in the 18-49 demographic. Overall, the season averaged about 3.8M live+same-day viewers per episode and a 0.5 in the demo.