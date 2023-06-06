‘The Christmas Waltz’ Movie Franchise Moves To Great American Family; Matthew Morrison, Jen Lilly To Star In Sequel

EXCLUSIVE: A holiday movie franchise that got its start at Hallmark is moving to Great American Family.

Michael and Janeen Damian, who were responsible for Hallmark’s 2020 film The Christmas Waltz that starred Lacey Chabert and Will Kemp, will produce a sequel for Great American Family’s Great American Christmas programming block. Dubbed Paris Christmas Waltz, the new holiday flick will star Matthew Morrison (Glee) and Jen Lilley (B&B Merry, Days of Our Lives).

It was shot on location in Paris and promises to “sweep viewers into the magic of the city’s most iconic destinations.” In Paris Christmas Waltz, Emma (Lilley) relinquishes her job so a colleague with a family will keep his. Contemplating life’s next steps, Emma meets a professional dancer, Leo (Morrison), whose love for competitive dancing is waning, until a once in a lifetime opportunity arises for the novice to join the pro and sweep all of Paris off of its feet.

Great American Christmas returns Oct. 21 with new holiday movie premieres every Saturday and Sunday and 24/7 Christmas movies through the end of the year.

Michael Damian, who is best known for his role as Danny Romalotti on The Young and the Restless, has collaborated on 17 original movies with his wife Janeen, including the highest-rated holiday film of 2020, The Christmas Waltz. The prolific team wrote all 17 films together with Michael Damian directing all except Falling for Christmas and Irish Wish, which Janeen Damian helmed.

The pair is also behind the Great American Christmas hit of 2021, A Hot Cocoa Christmas.

Paris Christmas Waltz is executive produced by Brad Krevoy, Amy Krell, Jimmy Townsend, and Lorenzo Nardini. Janeen Damian produces. Michael Damian directs from an original screenplay by Janeen Damia.