‘The Chi’: Lynn Whitfield Joins Season 6 As Recurring

EXCLUSIVE: Emmy winner Lynn Whitfield (The Josephine Baker Story) is set for a key recurring role on the upcoming sixth season of Showtime’s The Chi, from 20th Television.

Created and executive produced by Lena Waithe and her Hillman Grad banner (Twenties, Master of None) and executive produced by Common (Selma), The Chi is a coming-of-age story centering on a group of residents on the South Side of Chicago who become linked by coincidence but bonded by the need for connection and redemption.

Whitfield will play Alicia, an intimidating, old-money matriarch who will spare no expense to get what she wants.

In Season 6, big dreams are finally realized but at a cost and everyone will be tested in unimaginable ways as they calculate the risks and rewards of their next big move. Emmett (Jacob Latimore) and Kiesha’s (Birgundi Baker) blissful blended union is tested by his insatiable drive to expand Smokey’s and a new perilous partnership, while Kiesha finally races toward a rewarding new career. Douda (Curtiss Cook) deals with the fallout of Q’s murder and its effect on the shifting loyalty of his inner circle. Victor’s (Luke James) bold declaration of love for both his new girlfriend and his beloved community will impact his political ambitions. Happily married Jada (Yolonda Ross) mentors Emmett and her besties as they navigate relationships. Kevin (Alex Hibbert) is becoming a brilliant master gamer but struggles with the youthful pitfalls of early independence. Jake (Michael V. Epps) launches a new business, and Papa (Shamon Brown Jr.) falls for an older woman while questioning his faith.

Along with Waithe and Common, the series is executive produced by Aaron Kaplan (A Million Little Things, The Neighborhood), Rick Famuyiwa (Dope), Derek Dudley and Shelby Stone of ID8 Multimedia, and Rishi Rajani, CEO of Hillman Grad. Executive Producers Justin Hillian and Jewel Coronel are co-showrunners for Season 6, and producers Deondray Gossfield and Quincy LeNear Gossfield are set to direct multiple episodes.

The Chi premieres its sixth season Friday, August 4 streaming on Paramount+ with Showtime before making its on-air debut Sunday, August 6 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Showtime.

Whitfield is an Emmy Award-winner for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Miniseries or Special for her portrayal of Josephine Baker in The Josephine Baker Story She is also an NAACP Award winner and Gracie Award winner for her role as Lady Mae in the family drama series Greenleaf. She will next be seen in a lead role in the independent film Albany Road, opposite Renee Elise Goldsberry. Whitfield is repped by Innovative Artists and Anonymous.