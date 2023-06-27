‘The Bear’ Season 2 Debuts To Record Streaming Audience On Hulu

Yes, chef. Things are heating up for Season 2 of FX’s The Bear on Hulu.

The entire second season of the half-hour dramedy launched on the streamer Thursday. Since then, the Season 2 debut has become the most-watched premiere of any FX series on Hulu.

The Bear has also posted significant gains versus last season, with a 70% increase in total hours streamed over the first season after the first four days of viewing. Season 1 marked the most-watched single season of a comedy series in FX history, and Season 2 now seems poised to break that record.

The Bear follows Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White), a young chef from the fine dining world, who comes home to Chicago to run his family sandwich shop – The Original Beef of Chicagoland – after a heartbreaking death in his family. A world away from what he’s used to, Carmy must balance the soul-crushing realities of small business ownership, his strong-willed and recalcitrant kitchen staff, and his strained familial relationships, all while grappling with the impact of his brother’s suicide.

In Season 2, the crew works to transform their grimy sandwich joint into a next-level spot. As they strip the restaurant down to its bones, the crew undertakes transformational journeys of their own, each forced to confront the past and reckon with who they want to be in the future.

FX’s The Bear was created by Christopher Storer (Ramy, Eighth Grade), who acts as executive producer alongside Joanna Calo (BoJack Horseman, Undone), Hiro Murai (Atlanta, Station Eleven) of Super Frog, Josh Senior and Matty Matheson, with Tyson Bidner (Ramy) serving as producer. The series is produced by FX Productions.

Series star White recently earned a Golden Globe for Best Actor In a TV Comedy Series for his portrayal of Carmy.