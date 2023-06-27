‘The Bachelorette’ Season 20 Premiere: Charity Lawson Meets The 25 Men Vying For Her Heart & Gets A Special Surprise From Her Brother

SPOILER ALERT! This post contains details from the Season 20 premiere of ABC’s The Bachelorette.

Has Charity Lawson met her husband? Only time will tell. The 27-year-old’s journey to find love began during Monday night’s Season 20 premiere of The Bachelorette.

Fans of Bachelor Nation will recognize Charity from Season 27 of The Bachelor with Zach Shallcross. Charity made it to hometown dates, where she brought Zach to Columbus, Georgia, to meet her parents and even told him that she was falling in love with him. Following hometowns, she did not receive a rose.

As Charity gets ready to embark on her own season, she tells her parents that she is not going to settle and is looking for someone who is “head over heels” for her. After a brief re-introduction to Charity, the episode doesn’t waste any time introducing the men. Within 10 minutes, Charity is pulling up to the Bachelor mansion to welcome the 25 suitors who will be vying for her heart.

Here are some of the standouts:

Josh, a 28-year-old Harvard grad student, who greets Charity by telling her that he’s been dreaming about the moment he’d meet her. It’s not the flashiest of arrivals, but he vows to cherish her throughout the journey, and he certainly earns a smile from the Bachelorette.

Warwick, a 27-year-old construction manager from Nashville, who tells Charity that his parents met on a flight, so he’s taken the liberty of booking them a flight of their own to Oxford, Ohio. It’s unclear why he chose this destination, but Warwick is hoping they’re already in love by the time they get there.

Caleb A., a 29-year-old physician from Ann Arbor, who brings a stethoscope to the mansion so Charity can listen to his heart…which is beating just for her. It’s a little cheesy, but aren’t they all?

Chris, a 27-year-old world record jumper from New York, whose profession is memorable enough on its own. He does a backflip when he meets Charity, telling her he “flipped out” when he found out she was the Bachelorette.

Brayden, a 24-year-old travel nurse from San Diego, who brings Charity a tequila shot as he steps out of the limo. Spencer, a 32-year-old medical sales director, though the show paints him to be sort of an oddball. He is at a loss for words when he first meets Charity, and then he tries to teach her martial arts (specifically how to kick men…you know where). It’s a bit strange, to say the least.

Charity also has a pro wrestler in her lineup. Caleb B. is a 24-year-old from Orlando, and though his entrance isn’t very memorable, his profession sure is.

Taylor, a 32-year-old loan officer from Ohio, is already preparing for their future together. He gets out of the limo filming a home video explaining to his and Charity’s potential future children that he’s meeting their mom for the first time.

Charity is feeling pretty confident about how the night is going when host Jesse Palmer throws her a curveball. He tells her the next man to step out of a limo is someone she already knows. Surprise! It’s her brother and best friend Nehemiah, who shows up just to give Charity some extra support on her big night.

That’s not all. Unbeknownst to Charity, Nehemiah plans to disguise himself as a bartender so he can weed out any bad apples among his sister’s potential suitors. How could this go wrong?!

Finally, it’s time for the cocktail party to begin. The men are eager to get some one-on-one time with Charity, who quickly starts to fall head over heels for some of the men, including James, whose mom sent Charity some gifts from home and a handwritten letter.

First kiss of the night goes to Xavier, a 27-year-old biomedical scientist, which Charity calls “almost too good to be true.”

Back to Nehemiah, who is still scheming in the mansion. He quickly realizes that eavesdropping on 25 men who want to kiss his sister might not have been his best idea. So far, the men are getting his stamp of approval, but he’s still on the lookout for any problematic behavior from them.

Without warning, Jesse brings out the first impression rose. Naturally, the men start to show off for Charity in hopes of wooing her before she has to hand out the only thing that can keep them safe from elimination, from backflips in the common room to serenades on the piano.

But before Charity can give out the rose, it’s time for Nehemiah to reveal himself to his sister and her suitors. The men are understandably nervous about some of the things they’ve said in front of him throughout the night. Nehemiah tells Charity that he was pleasantly surprised by Aaron B., and he reveals Aaron S. is skeptical of the process. As for Brayden, Nehemiah warns that he “boldly” crossed the line from confidence to arrogance after kissing Charity.

Nehemiah’s comments are enough for Charity to pull Brayden aside and address the situation. Brayden says he “wasn’t trying to be cocky,” but he felt their connection was really strong. He explains his reaction as less arrogant and more “giddy.” As much as some of the men appear to be hoping for his downfall, Brayden’s explanation was enough to satisfy Charity, at least for the moment.

In fact, in an honestly shocking turn of events, she gives him the first impression rose. If you’re confused, you’re not alone. (Lucky for us all, Deadline asked Charity about that moment, which you can read here.)

But, there’s no time to dwell on that because it’s time for the rose ceremony. Here’s who else is making it another week in addition to Brayden: Aaron B., John, Xavier, Joey, Caleb B., Warwick, Aaron S., Adrian, James, Sean, Michael, Tanner, Dotun, Kaleb K., John Henry, Josh, and Spencer.

Going home is Chris, Joe, Caleb A., Khalid, Nick, Peter, and Taylor. Week one is always a bit brutal, with only 18 men left.

Charity seems pretty confident that she’s found her husband. Her journey will continue on Mondays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.