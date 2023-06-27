‘The Bachelorette’: Charity Lawson Explains Her Choice For The First Impression Rose Despite Her Brother’s Warning

SPOILER ALERT! This post contains details from the Season 20 premiere of ABC’s The Bachelorette.

Charity Lawson’s quest for love began on Monday, meeting the 25 men who will be vying for her heart on Season 20 of The Bachelorette.

After being denied a rose following hometown dates during last season of The Bachelor, Charity makes it clear early on that she knows what she’s looking for, and she’s not willing to settle. She’s got quite an eclectic group of suitors this season, who appear to be willing to go to great lengths to prove their devotion to her.

Charity spoke with Deadline about the premiere episode, including how she felt going into night one and why she chose to give Brayden the first impression rose despite a warning from her brother about his potential ill intentions.

DEADLINE: What were your expectations for night one, and how did this experiencing leading the show differ from being a contestant?

CHARITY LAWSON: It totally changed the pace obviously. Instead of just vying for one person, you have 25 other people vying for you. So navigating all these different personalities was totally different for me, and I didn’t really know what to fully expect in that sense. That came with a lot of excitement but also nerves. Night one, you see me truly nervous but also yet again, super excited and stoked to meet such a great group of guys. I think what I learned and took away from last season is just understanding what it’s like to be a contestant. So I think I was definitely way more mindful of the guys’ feelings and trying to make sense of how they were feeling in every single moment as much as I could and just meeting them with compassion and grace and reassurance constantly.I think that definitely helped a lot of them as we navigated all of this in this journey.

DEADLINE: You made it to hometowns last season. How did you help yourself heal enough to move on from that and open your heart to 25 new men?

LAWSON: Being in mental health, I’m the biggest advocate for therapy. So I will always be in therapy. I’m a person who’s just like, ‘Yes, everyone needs therapy.’ That definitely helped as I transitioned. As heartbreaking as it was for America to see me and Zach’s break up, it definitely was hard initially, coming to terms of what that meant for me and making sense of all of that. Zach is someone who I have so much respect for. I think the breakup, or whatever we want to call it, just added more fuel for me to just really figure out this is something that I truly do want and I am more than ready for that. So just continuing jto explore parts of myself [with] lots of journaling and trying to come to terms [that] potentially I could be the one that is now in the driver’s seat of all this. And so what would that look like?

DEADLINE: I’m sure it meant a lot for you to have your brother there on night one, but how did you feel finding out that he’d been eavesdropping on all the men?

LAWSON: We see Jesse give me the scare my life, saying ‘someone from your past is here.’ I was like ‘Oh god, it better not be an ex.’ Obviously seeing my brother step out of the limo, I was truly floored. I literally got down on my knees. He is one of my best friends. We know family and friends from home can’t go on this journey with you. So to have him there was such a calming thing for me, and it helped, but in the back of my mind I’m like ‘What are you about to be up to?’ So when I discovered that he played the bartender all night I was like, ‘Great. That means he probably has heard things.’ I knew that’s truly what he was there for. So getting his insight on everything that he had discovered or witnessed that night was incredible, insightful information for me to take as I continued on this journey. My brother’s decision and take on things sometimes will be different from how I view things. But at the end of the day, he saw things that I didn’t and so taking it for what it is at face value, but also knowing that I can still also make my own decisions, which was exactly what I did.

DEADLINE: Let’s talk about that. You chose to give Brayden the first impression rose, which was a little surprising. What led you to that decision?

LAWSON: Initially why I decided to give Brayden my first impression rose was truly going off of what I felt in the moment. We see Brayden’s personality really shine. He’s very charismatic, super full of energy. And so how I felt when I sat down and talked to him was just, I felt at ease. It was very effortless to talk to him. He was someone that really made me laugh. And as my brother likes to refer to it, he heard my gut laugh happen. So that means I was really having a good time. Just knowing how chaotic night one can be, and you’re juggling all these conversations, when you finally get the time to sit down with someone who just makes it seem like this night isn’t even happening, it almost seems so surreal. That was a telltale sign for me. So obviously hearing my brother bring the information that Brayden was sharing our kiss with everyone in the house, it was really hard because I’m a person that’s like, ‘Okay, yeah, maybe not kiss and tell.’ But also, I was trying to make sense of what I needed from Brayden and what I learned about his personality off of night one. Getting the chance to talk to him and ask him what his take was about why he decided to talk about it, I think it just boiled down to Brayden was truly just really excited. I like to compare it to him being a giddy school girl. I think that’s what helped me come to terms with that and feel a lot lot better or more at peace with my decision.

DEADLINE: Looking back on your season, how would you describe it?

LAWSON: Full of romance. It’s gonna be a very romantic season. A very thrilling season. So I think that can allude to maybe some dates, but also personalities, things that might come out to keep you on the edge of your seat…I am very happy with with how everything turns out, so we can leave with that.