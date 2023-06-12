‘Too Hot To Handle’ Firm Thames And ‘The Apprentice UK’ Producer Naked Name New Managing Directors

There’s new blood at the top of Fremantle UK’s Too Hot to Handle co-producer Thames and The Apprentice maker Naked.

At Thames, Charlie Irwin has been upped to Managing Director from his current post as Director of Programmes, while Tom O’Brien’s acting Managing Director role at Naked has been made permanent.

They’ll both report into Amelia Brown, who was named CEO of Fremantle UK following the resignation of Simon Andreae, whose departure we told you first about in April.

O’Brien has been with Naked since 2016 and succeeds Fatima Salaria, whose departure was announced back in January. She had replaced Andreae, who we revealed had faced internal misconduct complaints before his exit. Irwin replaces Brown, who was initially set to exit Fremantle but took on the CEO post after Andreae’s exit.

In further news, Leilah Mason has been appointed Head of Production and Helen Moore Deputy Head of Production at Thames, both reporting to Irwin. They both first joined in 2000 as Production Co-ordinators.

Irwin started his career more than 20 years ago at Thames on the first season of ITV’s The X Factor. He worked at other companies on shows such as I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!, Saturday Night Takeaway and The Brits before returning to exec produce The X Factor and Britain’s Got Talent. He was named programme boss in 2019.

O’Brien’s credits at Naked include The Rap Game UK for BBC Three), Secret Crush (ITV2), The Secret Science of Home Alone (Sky Max), Brian Cox: How the Other Half Live (Channel 5), The Killer Nanny: Did She Do It? (Channel 4), The Day We Picked Our Parents (A&E) and Indian Summer School (Channel 4).

Since 2019, Irwin has overseen all Thames output, including the revival of Blankety Blank and Family Fortunes and an expansion into reality television through shows such as Too Hot To Handle for Netflix, The Big Celebrity Detox for E4 and upcoming MAMMA MIA! I Have a Dream for ITV.

Fremantle UK chief Brown said: “I am beyond thrilled to be able to promote Charlie and Tom into these roles. Both have spent a long time helping their respective labels become the best in class, and I am so excited to see where they will take them.

“Tom has been paramount in growing Naked from a smaller factual entertainment label to one of the biggest in the business. He’s hugely creative and his ability to create and sell formats is second to none.

“Over at Thames, Charlie is an expert in entertainment production and also a fantastic leader. After two decades with the business, he is the heart of all Thames programming and is extremely passionate about what we do. Thames is also so lucky to have Leilah and Helen make up the senior team – they are two of the most brilliant production minds who can run any show, of any size.”