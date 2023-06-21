‘The 50th Anniversary Of Lynyrd Skynyrd’ Documentary Features Group’s Last Concert With Founding Guitarist Gary Rossington

Founding guitarist Gary Rossington is featured in his final concert with Lynyrd Skynyrd in the new documentary, The 50th Anniversary of Lynyrd Skynyrd.

The film will be in theaters next month for a one-week run starting on July 8. Rossington died on March 5 at his home in Milton, Georgia at 71. He was a songwriter on some of the group’s biggest hits, including its most memorable song, “Sweet Home Alabama,” which was later adopted as that state’s official song.

“We are excited to share this special night and celebrate 50 Years of Skynyrd music with the Skynyrd Nation and fans of these timeless songs,” singer Johnny Van Zant said in a statement. “We were fortunate to capture this special evening with Gary Rossington and Dale Krantz Rossington and all of the special guests that were able to join us on stage. It is certainly bittersweet because this was Gary’s last show, but we are so fortunate that we were able to share one last special night together onstage, doing what Gary loved.”

The performance, recorded on Nov. 22, 2022, at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, featured Lynyrd Skynyrd performing many of their most popular songs, including “What’s Your Name,” “Sweet Home Alabama,” “Simple Man” and “Free Bird.” The set featured appearances by country singer Jelly Roll, John Osborne of the Brothers Osborne, and Brent Smith, singer for the hard rock group Shinedown.

Fans can head to the film's official website to find screening locations and purchase tickets.






