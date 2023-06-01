‘Ted Lasso’s Brendan Hunt Says “We Don’t Know” About Spin-Offs Or Season 4 But “Everything Is Possible” & Addresses Finale’s Late Kick Off

The question on the mind of all Ted Lasso fans, and some of its stars, is will there be a Season 4 or any spin-offs of the Apple TV+ series.

Brendan Hunt, who plays Coach Beard in the Warner Bros. Television-produced series, is the latest to respond.

“My pat answer, that is also 100% true: We don’t know. We need a break and will take one presently. Nothing has been ruled out, everything is possible; but that includes the possibility that we’re done. We won’t know until we’ve sat with it for a while [and] decompressed,” he wrote on a Reddit AMA session.

The show’s third season ended earlier this week and most people have assumed it was a series finale, as part of a grand plan of three seasons.

[SPOILER ALERT]

The season finale – So Long, Farewell – wrapped up things nicely with Jason Sudekis’ titular character heading back to Kansas.

Hannah Waddingham expressed similar thoughts to Hunt, telling Deadline, “I genuinely have no idea—none of us does [if this is the series finale]. I think the only person that may be keeping it under his hat, and rightly so, is Jason. But we all certainly took it as the end of this three seasons’ story and just tried to honor it the best we could.”

There has been much talk of spinoffs, including a female-focused one featuring Juno Temple and Waddingham.

Temple told Deadline, “I think it would be amazing to see how they would continue to do wonderful things together and also how that then would bleed out into other women passing that on to other women.”

Sudeikis has also previously addressed the topic, saying that he takes the question as “flattery”.

Elsewhere, during the Reddit event, Hunt explained that the reason the final episode of season three aired three hours later than previous episodes “wasn’t really Apple’s fault”.

“The episode was delivered late by us. Fun fact: the S1 finale featured roughly 100 VFX shots. The S3 finale had more than 600. It was a race against time to get the thing in. Our post people WHO ARE FUCKING INCREDIBLE were racing the clock,” he added.