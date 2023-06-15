‘Ted Lasso’ Hits Series-High Ranking On Nielsen Streaming Charts Ahead Of Season 3 Finale; ‘The Mother’ & ‘Queen Charlotte’ Still Dominate

Ted Lasso is moving its way up the Nielsen streaming charts.

As the Season 3 finale (and potential series finale) approached, the Apple TV+ series made its way to No. 4 on Nielsen’s overall Top 10 list for the week of May 15 to May 21 with 769M minutes viewed. That marks its highest ranking on the Nielsen list to date. During this interval, Episode 10 was released, indicating that the viewership for the series could increase even more leading into the finale.

Also impressively high on the list was Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. The film debuted on Disney+ on May 17 and quickly made its way to No. 5 among the streaming programs with 766M minutes viewed.

It should come as no surprise that The Mother and Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story were still atop the list, which is very much in line with Netflix’s reporting about the popularity of both programs on the streamer’s own Top 10 lists. This week, The Mother took the No. 1 spot with 1.2B minutes viewed, while Queen Charlotte came in at No. 2 with 1.1B minutes viewed.

Netflix and Paramount+ shared third place with NCIS, which streams on both platforms. The series drew 858M minutes viewed. Further down the list, there was a three-way split between Netflix, Hulu and Paramount+ for S.W.A.T. All three platforms host various seasons of the series and collectively accumulated 635M minutes viewed.

Succession once again made its way onto the acquired programming list, gaining 8% viewership over the previous week with 550M minutes viewed on HBO Max. Nielsen doesn’t account for viewership on HBO. On the streaming originals side of things, Nielsen notes that Prime Video’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel has been fairly consistent, moving up to No. 5 on that list with 443M minutes viewed.

Speaking of Prime Video, Nielsen also reported that there was a processing issue last week that prevented viewership for Air from being released. The biopic sports film, based on the development of Nike’s Air Jordan shoe, received 520M viewing minutes during the week of May 8-14 which would have made it No. 3 on the Movie list, but still short of the overall Top 10. This week, Air fell to No. 6 on the movie list with 404M viewing minutes.

Here is the full Top 10, with streaming service, title, number of episodes (“1″=feature film) and minutes of viewing: