‘Ted Lasso’: Did Apple Just Tease A Possible Spinoff On Social Media?

Is Apple toying with us?

A tweet went out this morning that suggests a new coaching team that’s made up of Beard (Brendan Hunt), Roy Kent (Brett Goldstein) and Nathan (Nick Mohammed) could be in the works for a season four or spinoff of Ted Lasso. To add to the mystery, Mohammed responded with an emoji suggesting that he was keeping his lips zipped.

Apple has yet to make it official whether Ted Lasso is over or if some sort of spinoff is in the works. The Season 3 finale ended with Roy named the new manager of AFC Richmond, with Beard staying put as assistant coach and Nate as Assistant to the Kitman, presumably working his way back to the coaching ranks.

Deadline recently asked Mohammed about his character’s future but he seemed to suggest Nate’s journey was over.

“We always hear these rumors of a spinoff and I feel really wary of anything, because I feel like Nate’s story in particular just feels so complete,” he said. “I feel like we don’t really need to see or know anymore. We just needed to just have those bits. I think we could leave it there, and I’d be very proud of it.”

He went on to confirm that this chapter — at least as far as Ted Lasso is concerned — is over.

“We obviously knew where it was headed, and we read all the scripts, and we were doing all these interviews. In our heads, we’re like, ‘Wait. Once you’ve seen the series, you probably won’t want anymore because there’s so much closure, so much catharsis in it being three seasons.’ Ted’s not going to come back, because he’s not going to make that mistake. He’s got to stay with Melissa and Henry. That’s where his place is, and that’s where he’s happy. There’s always going to still be fixing for the characters to do. They’re not all of a sudden perfect. Ted’s still probably got his demons in there. But it is such a cathartic ending. I think it would be a shame to kind of be like, ‘And see you next year.’ It’s like, well, where are we starting off on that?”

“You know, I’m sure if we do anything — who knows — I’m sure there will just be a sizable break between them, especially if we film another series,” he continued. “I don’t know. But we’ll see.”

This is consistent with what Hunt, who also is co-creator and executive producer of Ted Lasso, said recently about a potential Season 4 or spinoffs.

“My pat answer, that is also 100% true: We don’t know. We need a break and will take one presently. Nothing has been ruled out, everything is possible; but that includes the possibility that we’re done. We won’t know until we’ve sat with it for a while [and] decompressed,” he wrote on a Reddit AMA session.