TV Talk Podcast: Handicapping Emmy Comedy Contenders Even Though There’s Not Much To Laugh About In Hollywood Right Now

Editor’s note: The interviews conducted in this podcast were recorded at Deadline’s Contenders TV event, prior to the WGA’s strike starting on May 2.

We’re back!

Just a few days before the nomination round of Emmy voting begins , we’re dropping our first TV Talk of the small screen award season 2013. Deadline Chief Film Critic and Awards Columnist Pete Hammond and Deadline Senior Editor/Chief TV Critic Dominic Patten are back and looking for laughs.

Potential nominees in the Outstanding Comedy Series category and the Best Actress and Best Actor in the genre, to be specific.

Take a listen to the debut of the new season of TV Talk right here:

Now, as striking writers take to the streets for the second month, DGA members prepare to vote on their guild’s tentative deal with the studios, and the actors enter their second day of talks with the AMPTP, Hollywood feels very very serious, to put it mildly. Truth be told, there are a lot of serious issues to be addressed to find labor peace in Tinseltown.

However, on the lighter side, the highly effective work of the scribes has helped give us a plethora of riches for the 75th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards, which is set to broadcast on Fox on September 18.

Having just wrapped up its third and perhaps final season on AppleTV+, last year’s winner Ted Lasso is almost certain to get a nomination and can be considered the frontrunner right now. We look at some other contenders too like newcomer Peacock’s Poker Face, created by four-time Emmy nominee Natasha Lyonne and two-time Oscar nominee Rian Johnson, and the concluding The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, the 2018 Outstanding Comedy Series Emmy winner. Of course, you can’t talk TV comedy in 2023 and not place a bet on the Disney double of Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building and ABC’s Abbott Elementary. And there are many more!

As well, we have some of Pete’s conversation with the cast and creatives from AppleTV+’s Schmigadoon! At our two-day Contenders TV shindig in April

Then we are looking at Best Actress and Best Actor in Comedy …with some predictions for winners in the fall. Not that we haven’t been very wrong before, so remember that as you call us idiots!

