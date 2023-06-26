Teamsters Create $2 Million Fund To Assist Members Affected By WGA Strike

The International Brotherhood of Teamsters has approved a $2 million fund to support motion picture Teamsters impacted by the ongoing Writers Guild of America strike, which is now in its 56th day. The aid package was approved unanimously by the IBT’s General Executive Board.

“We can’t rely on employers to protect and support our members,” said Teamsters general president Sean O’Brien. “Teamsters protect Teamsters. This money will go to support hardworking families.”

“The studios and tech companies should be ashamed of themselves for playing games with people’s livelihoods,” said Lindsay Dougherty, Director of the Teamsters Motion Picture and Theatrical Trade Division and Western Region Vice President. “We are committed to making sure our members are protected and getting this money into their hands as soon as possible.” Dougherty is also secretary-treasurer and chief executive office of Hollywood’s Teamsters Local 399.

The IBT says that the Motion Picture and Theatrical Trade Division will create a fund with eligibility requirements for all Teamster members who work in the film and TV industry who wish to apply for financial assistance.

Earlier this month, IATSE’s general executive board unanimously approved a similar $2 million fund to help IATSE members who are in need of financial assistance due to the strike.

Recognizing that WGA members aren’t the only industry workers affected by the strike, the WGA and several of its prominent members – including J.J. Abrams, Greg Berlanti, Adam McKay, Ryan Murphy, Shonda Rhimes, Mike Schur and John Wells – donated $1.7 million to the Entertainment Community Fund back on May 10 to help out non-WGA members during the strike.