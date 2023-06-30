TCA Awards Nominations: ‘Succession’, ‘The Bear’ & ‘The Last Of Us’ Lead; HBO/Max Laps Field With 20 Noms

From left: 'Succession', 'The Bear' and 'The Last of Us'

There won’t be a TCA Summer Tour this year, but the Television Critics Association is out with the nominees for its 39th annual TCA Awards. Wrapped HBO Emmy winner Succession, sophomore FX dramedy The Bear and HBO’s freshman drama The Last of Us lead the field with five noms each. See the full list below.

ABC’s Emmy-winning comedy Abbott Elementary and Peacock rookie Poker Face are next with four nominations apiece.

Among networks and platforms, the combined HBO/HBO Max doubled up its closest competition with 20 noms to FX’s 10. Streamers Disney+ and Peacock were next with nine each. PBS/PBS Kids got seven.

There are two new categories this year: Outstanding Achievement in Family Programming, which recognizes shows catering to children ages 7 and older, and Outstanding Achievement in Children’s Programming, for shows aimed at ages 7 and younger. Those nominations were dominated by PBS and/or streamers.

“The 2023 nominees for the TCA Awards boast an eclectic lineup from across the entertainment spectrum,” said Melanie McFarland, TCA President and TV Critic for Salon.com. “This season truly had something for everyone—from innovative comedies and gripping dramas to immersive documentaries and refreshingly cerebral storytelling set in a galaxy far, far away. I am eager to see which stars and series our members have chosen to honor when the winners are revealed.”

Winners will get their hardware during the ceremony on Monday, August 7.

Here are all the nominees for the 2023 TCA Awards, followed by the list of noms by program and by network/platform:

INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMA

Christine Baranski, The Good Fight – Paramount+

Kieran Culkin, Succession – HBO | Max

Dominique Fishback, Swarm – Prime Video

Betty Gilpin, Mrs. Davis – Peacock

Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us – HBO | Max

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us – HBO | Max

Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul – AMC

Sarah Snook, Succession – HBO | Max

Jeremy Strong, Succession – HBO | Max

INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary – ABC

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear – FX

Harrison Ford – Shrinking – Apple TV+

Bill Hader, Barry – HBO | Max

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary – ABC

Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face – Peacock

James Marsden, Jury Duty – Amazon Freevee

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear – FX

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN NEWS AND INFORMATION

30 for 30 – ESPN

Free Chol Soo Lee – PBS

Frontline – PBS

Pepsi, Where’s My Jet? – Netflix

Stolen Youth: Inside the Cult at Sarah Lawrence – Hulu

Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi – Hulu

The 1619 Project – Hulu

The U.S. and the Holocaust – PBS

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN REALITY

Couples Therapy – Showtime

Jury Duty – Amazon Freevee

RuPaul’s Drag Race – MTV

The Rehearsal – HBO | Max

The Traitors – Peacock

Top Chef – Bravo

Vanderpump Rules – Bravo

Welcome to Wrexham – FX

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN CHILDREN’S PROGRAMMING

Alma’s Way – PBS Kids

Bluey – Disney+

Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood – PBS Kids

Donkey Hodie – PBS Kids

Eva the Owlet – Apple TV+

Molly of Denali – PBS Kids

Ridley Jones – Netflix

Sesame Street – HBO | Max

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures – Disney Junior/Disney+

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN FAMILY PROGRAMMING

American Born Chinese – Disney+

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series – Disney+

Jane – Apple TV+

Love, Victor – Hulu

Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur – Disney Channel

Ms. Marvel – Disney+

Never Have I Ever – Netflix

Star Trek: Prodigy – Paramount+

The Mysterious Benedict Society – Disney+

OUTSTANDING NEW PROGRAM

Andor – Disney+

Interview with the Vampire – AMC

Jury Duty – Amazon Freevee

Mrs. Davis – Peacock

Poker Face – Peacock

Shrinking – Apple TV+

The Bear – FX

The Last of Us – HBO | Max

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN MOVIES, MINISERIES OR SPECIALS

A Small Light – National Geographic

Beef – Netflix

Black Bird – Apple TV+

Daisy Jones & The Six – Prime Video

Fleishman is in Trouble – FX

Mrs. Davis – Peacock

The Patient – FX

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story – The Roku Channel

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMA

Andor – Disney+

Better Call Saul – AMC

Interview with the Vampire – AMC

Succession – HBO | MAX

The Good Fight – Paramount+

The Last of Us – HBO | Max

The White Lotus – HBO | Max

Yellowjackets – Showtime

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY

Abbott Elementary – ABC

Barry – HBO | Max

Poker Face– Peacock

Reservation Dogs – FX

Shrinking – Apple TV+

The Bear – FX

The Other Two – HBO | Max

What We Do in the Shadows – FX

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN VARIETY, TALK OR SKETCH

The Amber Ruffin Show – Peacock

|A Black Lady Sketch Show – HBO | Max

I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson – Netflix

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver – HBO | Max

Late Night with Seth Meyers – NBC

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert – CBS

Saturday Night Live – NBC

Ziwe – Showtime

PROGRAM OF THE YEAR

Abbott Elementary – ABC

Andor – Disney+

Better Call Saul – AMC

Poker Face – Peacock

Succession – HBO | Max

The Bear – FX

The Last of Us – HBO | Max

The Other Two – HBO | Max

The White Lotus – HBO | Max

Nominations by Program (2 or more)

Succession, HBO | Max: 5

The Bear, FX: 5

The Last of Us, HBO | Max: 5

Abbott Elementary, ABC: 4

Poker Face, Peacock: 4

Andor, Disney+: 3

Better Call Saul, AMC: 3

Jury Duty, Amazon Freevee: 3

Mrs. Davis, Peacock: 3

Shrinking, Apple TV+: 3

Barry, HBO | Max: 2

Interview with the Vampire, AMC: 2

The Good Fight, Paramount+: 2

The Other Two, HBO | Max: 2

The White Lotus, HBO | Max: 2

Nominations by network/platform

HBO | Max: 20

FX: 10

Disney+: 9

Peacock: 9

PBS/PBS Kids: 7

Apple TV+: 6

AMC: 5

Netflix: 5

ABC: 4

Hulu: 4

Amazon Freevee: 3

Paramount+: 3

Showtime: 3

Bravo: 2

NBC: 2

Prime Video: 2

CBS: 1

Disney Channel: 1

ESPN: 1

MTV: 1

National Geographic: 1

The Roku Channel: 1